Chiatura miners protest and demand exit of Georgian Manganese from local mines

Miners and local residents in the central Georgian town of Chiatura are holding protests against Georgian Manganese, the company operating mines in the region. They are accusing the company of not fulfilling its obligations towards them and demand that the state take over the mines and processing.

The protests against Georgian Manganese began on 28 February in the centre of Chiatura, near its town hall. Protesters there have repeatedly demanded a meeting with a government representative.

This is the latest in a series of protests and strikes against Georgian Manganese, which residents of towns and villages in the Chiatura region have consistently accused of damaging their homes through its mining operations and of labour violations.

In October 2024, Georgian Manganese, citing financial crisis, announced that it was halting the operation of manganese mines in Chiatura and the Zestaponi Ferroalloy Plant until 1 March 2025. Miners would still receive 60% of their salaries according to the announcement.

However, work has only resumed at the Zestaponi Ferroalloy Plant, and Chiatura’s miners claimed they have yet to receive their February wages.

Protesting miner Davit Chinchaladze told OC Media that the miners no longer have demands for the company, and that they instead want it to leave the municipality altogether, and for the state to take over the mines and processing ‘in compliance with regulations and standards’.

‘Despite holding a license, the company has failed to meet the needs of its employees and the local population’, Chinchaladze said.

According to Georgian Manganese, Chiatura is home to a dozen of mines, with much of the manganese extracted from the region being sent to the Zestaponi Ferroalloy Plant for further processing.

In addition to the company’s withdrawal from Chiatura, Chinchaladze said that demands include ensuring that locals benefit more from manganese extraction through the creation of a fund for children living in the municipality and using production revenue to provide free municipal transport in the municipality.

They also demand that environmental issues caused by manganese mining be addressed.

In October 2024, when Georgian Manganese announced the suspension of mining operations and manganese processing, the company cited a sharp drop in silicomanganese prices in the world market, a ‘reduction in demand’ over the past two years, and complicated circumstances as the primary reasons behind the halt of work.

The company also said that a ‘radical protest’ being held by the residents of Chiatura and the picketing of seven out of 12 mines in the municipality led to a 70% shortfall in manganese extraction.

Georgian Manganese was referring to the protest held by the residents of the Chiatura village of Shukruti who later also demonstrated in front of the parliament building inTbilisi. At the time, several of the Shukrutians went on hunger strikes in demand of adequate compensation from Georgian Manganese for the destruction of their homes caused by mining operations beneath the village.

The company claimed that the Shukruti protests triggered a ‘financial crisis’ which ‘completely halted’ industrial operations in Chiatura.

However, those involved in the protest questioned the company’s claims of a financial crisis, pointing out that it managed to restart operations at the Zestaponi plant.

They also alleged that, despite halting mining operations in November 2024, Georgian Manganese continued extracting manganese in Chiatura — not from underground mines, but through open-pit mining, which they claimed has now doubled in scale.

‘This automatically means the destruction and damage of the city and villages’ infrastructure. The mines had their own specifics and were far less harmful’, Chinchaladze added.

According to Chinchaladze, the company will not be able to take ‘even a gramme of manganese’ out of Chiatura until the protesters’ demands are met. He added that the protesters have set up ‘block posts’ operating around the clock to prevent any cargo from leaving the municipality.

Chinchiladze also dismissed the company’s claims that the mines were being picketed by local residents, saying it was ‘Georgian Manganese’s problem, not the miners’. He added that the company failed to properly address the demands of Shukruti’s residents.

Neither the company nor the Ministry of Health have responded to the demands of Chiatura’s miners. Georgian Manganese told OC Media that they would issue a statement by the end of the week.

On Sunday, in a report aired on pro-government TV Rustavi 2, Georgian Manganese’s representatives once again claimed that there was an ongoing financial crisis as a result of the protest, and that the ‘current situation further complicates the company’s ability to secure financing from the financial sector to pay salaries’.

‘We understand and are concerned about the situation of Chiatura’s miners, and a decision on further operations should ultimately be made through an agreement’, said Temur Khonelia, a representative of Georgian Manganese’s contractor, the Chiatura Management Company.

Khonelia also claimed that despite the ‘crisis’, the company have paid ₾82.6 million ($23 million) in wages ‘since the beginning of 2024’.

Georgian Manganese is the largest mining and ferroalloy manufacturing company in Georgia, with up to 6,000 employees, according to RFE/RL. It owns the sole licence to operate mines in the Chiatura region.



