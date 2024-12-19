Media logo

City Hall New Year concert ‘recorded in advance and included canned applause’

by OC Media

A New Year Concert organised by Tbilisi City Hall was apparently pre-recorded and included canned applause.

TV Pirveli reported that the concert began broadcasting on pro-government channels on New Year’s Eve at 23:59, with the channels contrasting the celebratory event with the protests ongoing outside Parliament. The concert included New Year’s greetings from Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze.

Despite the event lasting 85 minutes, when a television crew arrived at the former presidential palace at 00:35, where it was apparently taking place, the building was dark and empty.

‘For added drama, applause is also heard, although it is difficult to understand who is the author of the applause. Apart from the singers, not a single spectator is visible in the recorded concert footage. It soon became clear that everything was an imitation,' TV Pirveli reported.

They claimed the government recorded the concert four days in advance.

Editor‘s Picks

