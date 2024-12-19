Media logo

CoE Secretary General calls for dialogue

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset has stated during a press briefing that polarisation should be stopped in Georgia, adding that polarisation undermines democratic processes in Georgia, IPN reported.

According to him, the parliamentary majority and the opposition need to open a dialogue and engage in it, to protect and respect democratic principles.

Berset added that the Council of Europe was ready to facilitate such a dialogue, local media reported.

