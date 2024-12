Alain Berset, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, has said he has met with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the Speaker of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili and now ‘looking forward to exchanges with’ the Public Defender, Levan Ioseliani, the billionaire founder of ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, and representatives of the international community.

