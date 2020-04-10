Coronavirus live updates | Georgian President urges public to stay at home on Easter

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

Armenian and Georgian students to return home from the US

Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced that today 70 students, 35 of whom are citizens of Armenia, will return to Georgia from the US on a special flight.

According to Gakharia, the travel of the Armenian students has been organised at the request of Armenian authorities.

Georgian government denies increase in domestic violence during pandemic

Domestic violence has not surged during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgian authorities said in a statement on Friday.

The statement reads that, despite the crisis triggered by the spread of COVID-19, a strict policy against domestic violence is being enforced.

The Georgian government released the statement after rights groups called on the government to step up efforts against domestic violence.

Three human rights groups, Georgian Young Lawyers Association, Safari, and Partnership for Human Rights, wrote in a statement on 31 March that they had been approached by twice as many women for legal aid than usual.

‘International experience shows that domestic violence and violence against women is an additional challenge during the period of the pandemic, which should be met with efficient steps’, the statement reads.

On 8 April, Georgia’s Public Defender said that mass isolation raises the risks of violence against women and queer people.

The Public Defender called on the government to initiate a campaign in which information on protection services for victims of violence is made more widely accessible.

Muftiyat of Daghestan asks residents of the republic to pray at home

Shamil Alikhanov, chairman of the muftiate of Daghestan, in an appeal made on the muftiate's Instagram page, said that, ‘in order to avoid the coronavirus infection contamination spreading around the world’, they ask people to perform all prayers at home.

‘We ask you not to come to the mosque on Friday, but to make Zuhr prayer at home’, Alikhanov said.

Additionally, the muftiate appealed to imams with a request to limit the number people allowed to attend mosque prayers — no more than forty people per mosque.

Armenian citizens repatriated from Turkey through Georgia

The Armenian Embassy in Georgia announced last night, as a result of negotiations with Georgian authorities, on 9 April, 73 Armenian citizens from Turkey were transported to Armenia through Georgia.

The transportation was arranged and financed by the Armenian government. Those that were repatriated will stay in a 14-day quarantine before being allowed to go home.

Armenia’s coronavirus cases doubling every ten days

Armenia’s Ministry of Health announced last night that the number of coronavirus cases in the country is now doubling every ten days compared to the previous rate of every seven days.

According to the Ministry, if this trend continues, on 19 April, there will be 1,800 confirmed cases and the number may reach 3,600 by 29 April.

The Ministry stated that the rise in numbers slowed down in the last five days.

Armenian government passes 10th state assistance package

Armenia’s government approved a 10th assistance package yesterday, to provide financial assistance to small businesses amounting to 10% of the revenue generated from sales of goods and services between 1 January to 1 April.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, six of the ten assistance packages are already in their full implementation phase.

To date, ֏3.6 billion ($7.2 million) has been allocated for implementing the assistance programmes.

Azerbaijan to pay lost salaries and support business owners

The Ministry of Finance has allocated ₼1.7 million ($1 million) for preserving the jobs and paying the salaries of employees who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reported on Thursday.

The Ministry also transferred ₼637,000 ($374000) to the bank accounts of 533 private micro-entrepreneurs engaged in areas that suffered losses due to the pandemic.

Charity fund to be opened to support residents of Stavropol Krai

The Governor of Stavropol Krai Vladimir Vladimirov announced the creation of a regional charity fund to assist residents of the region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund’s current account will be opened in the Territorial Fund of Compulsory Medical Insurance of Stavropol Krai. According to the head of the region, a number of local large enterprises have already expressed their willingness to transfer money for the fund.

