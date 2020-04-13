Coronavirus live updates | Nagorno-Karabakh enters emergency situation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Georgian authorities have closed down two private medical clinics due to COVID-19 infection

Georgian medical authorities decided to put the Tbilisi Institute of Medicine under lockdown after their doctor and a patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The anti-coronavirus task force also sealed off the Georgian-Dutch Hospital yesterday after a patient, who had gone there for other medical reasons, tested positive for COVID-19 following a negative result through a rapid test made earlier.

Georgia re-opens Zugdidi agricultural market

On Sunday, the Georgian government allowed the partial reopening of the agricultural market in Zugdidi after a green light from the National Food Agency.

The government had closed several markets throughout Georgia, including those in capital Tbilisi last Tuesday citing a lack of safety measures against the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Giorgi Shengelia, the mayor of Zugdidi, said that the market area had been disinfected and vendors of fruits and vegetables have been instructed to closely follow sanitary rules while the administration will control the inflow of buyers and distance between each.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Monday, 13 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Nagorno-Karabakh entered an emergency situation set to last until 12 May. Presidential elections slated for 14 April will still go ahead.

The Apostolistic Church of Armenia celebrated Easter Sunday with Church services broadcasted live but closed to the public. In Georgia, celebrations of Palm Sunday went ahead with the public in attendance.

Georgia put four villages in Kobuleti Municipality, Adjara, under ‘strict quarantine’. According to the authorities, the ‘Kobuleti cluster’ comprises 18 infected individuals originally confirmed in the village of Gvara.

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov suggested proscribing forced labour for people violating the republic’s stay-at-home order, Grozny TV reported. Kadyrov previously approved beatings by police officers for people found on streets without good reason.

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories: