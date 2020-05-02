Coronavirus live updates | Georgian vendors dump vegetables in Tbilisi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 2 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Vendors in Tbilisi, Georgia dumped spoiled vegetables near the Gldani Agricultural Market claiming Georgian officials have not allowed them to sell them, as the market remains closed.

Authorities in Azerbaijan have announced that the special quarantine regime will be prolonged until 31 May. Despite this, they have cancelled a number of restrictions including allowing individual retail facilities, hairdressers, beauty salons, beauty services to reopen on 4 May.

