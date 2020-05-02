Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Coronavirus live updates | Georgian vendors dump vegetables in Tbilisi

2 May 2020 OC Media
Footage of protest outside of Market. Credit: TV Pirveli.
The link is copied
Support Us
OC Media

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
1h ago
02/05/2020

Summary

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

02 May 2020, 10:00

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 2 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Vendors in Tbilisi, Georgia dumped spoiled vegetables near the Gldani Agricultural Market claiming Georgian officials have not allowed them to sell them, as the market remains closed.  

Authorities in Azerbaijan have announced that the special quarantine regime will be prolonged until 31 May. Despite this, they have cancelled a number of restrictions including allowing individual retail facilities, hairdressers, beauty salons, beauty services to reopen on 4 May.  

Read the latest stories:

Related Posts

Georgian Public defender slams ‘mistreatment’ of Adjara TV journalists 
adjara tv

Georgian Public defender slams ‘mistreatment’ of Adjara TV journalists 

Coronavirus live updates | ‘More guarantees’ for Stavropol workers infected with or killed by COVID-19  
Live Updates
Covid-19

Coronavirus live updates | ‘More guarantees’ for Stavropol workers infected with or killed by COVID-19  

Two killed in inter-communal shootout in eastern Armenia
Armenia

Two killed in inter-communal shootout in eastern Armenia

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us