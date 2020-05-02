Coronavirus live updates | Georgian vendors dump vegetables in Tbilisi

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.
02 May 2020, 10:00
Summary
Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 2 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.
The biggest developments from yesterday:
Vendors in Tbilisi, Georgia dumped spoiled vegetables near the Gldani Agricultural Market claiming Georgian officials have not allowed them to sell them, as the market remains closed.
Authorities in Azerbaijan have announced that the special quarantine regime will be prolonged until 31 May. Despite this, they have cancelled a number of restrictions including allowing individual retail facilities, hairdressers, beauty salons, beauty services to reopen on 4 May.
Read the latest stories:
- Transgender woman sets herself on fire in Tbilisi
- Amnesty International questions Caucasus governments’ response to pandemic
- Georgian opposition demand answers after former official ‘breaches driving ban’
- Voice | The women on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Azerbaijan opposition party claims nearly a dozen members arrested in last two weeks
- Farmers in Georgia’s Marneuli protest inability to sell crops
- Police clash with anti-stay-at-home protesters in North Ossetia
- In pictures | Life under quarantine in Gyumri
- Georgian social workers forced to pay for taxis to visit domestic abuse victims
- Azerbaijan arrests journalists for ‘violating quarantine’
Live
Summary