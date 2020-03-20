Support Us
Coronavirus live updates | Georgia closes shops and restaurants

20 March 2020 OC Media
Tbilisi’s Didube Metro Station. Photo: Tamuna Chkareuli/OC Media.
3min ago
20/03/2020

Summary

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org

20 Mar 2020, 09:00

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Friday, 20 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

All places of trade in Georgia except for supermarkets, pharmacies, petrol stations, post offices, and banks will be closed from today, the government has announced.

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said there was no need to announce a state of emergency yet.

Armenia announced a state business assistance programme worth $260 million to help the economy develop and increase its competitiveness in a post-crisis situation.

Azerbaijan started to turn back vehicles trying to enter Baku and the neighbouring area, enforcing a ban on people from the regions coming to the capital.

The North Caucasus republics continued to go on  ‘high alert’, with measures including banning public events and closing educational institutions.

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

 

 

 

