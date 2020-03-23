Coronavirus live updates | Armenia introduces tough penalties for breaking quarantine

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Azerbaijan postpones Grand Prix

The Baku City Circuit has announced that the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, planned for 5–7 June, will be postponed.

They said they would continue to ‘follow the situation’ to announce a new race date for the 2020 season.

All tickets already sold would be valid for the new date, they said.

Azerbaijan confirms seven more cases

Azerbaijan has reported that seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Azerbaijan has confirmed a total of 72 cases so far; 10 have recovered and there has been one fatality.

Armenian parliament passes quarantine violations bill

Armenia’s parliament, the National Assembly, has passed in its second and final hearing a bill introducing administrative and criminal liability for those who break quarantine, self-isolation, or other restrictions on free movement during the state of emergency.

Fines for violating the rules range from ֏20.4 million–֏47.6 million ($41,000–$97,000).

Violators will also face imprisonment of up to two years, or two to four years if their violation results in someone’s death.

Georgia postpones start of school again

Georgia has postponed the restarting of schools and universities until at least 21 April, the day the state of emergency is due to end. Schools and universities were previously postponed until 3 April.

In a statement published today, the government has prohibited all kinds of training, conference, and seminar, except for remote ones.

All cultural events both in closed or open areas, including concerts, plays, exhibitions, masterclasses, etc. are also banned. Sports events, competitions, sports training, and related events are also banned, except for remote ones.

Armenian government emphasises importance of agricultural during the coronavirus

During a Facebook live last night, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasised the importance of the agricultural sector in the country, noting that especially as the spring planting season approaches, the government has to ensure agricultural activity and development.

According to Pashinyan, offset loans will be provided for all agricultural development projects.

Agriculture was identified as a sector where employment was possible while still maintaining social distancing protocols.

Daghestan quarantines two with suspected coronavirus

The Ministry of Health of Daghestan has reported that two people crossing the Azerbaijani border with a high body temperature and suspected coronavirus will be delivered to the Central Hospital of Derbent. Both patients will be isolated in separate rooms.

The Izberbash College in Daghestan has also begun producing medical masks since the masks are no longer available in pharmacies.

A lack of medical masks is an acute problem throughout the North Caucasus. In Ingushetia and Karachay-Cherkessia, small-scale manufacturing of masks has already begun.

North Ossetia has announced they are ready to begin producing masks.

Georgia announces emergency flight schedules

Georgia’s Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani has announced scheduled flights for the next two weeks to evacuate citizens of Georgia from abroad and allow foreigners to return to their countries. He said that the price of tickets would not exceed €199.

23 March — Tbilisi-Berlin-Tbilisi

24 March — Greece (not specified)-Tbilisi

26 March — Tbilisi-Vienna-Tbilisi

31 March — Tbilisi-Amsterdam-Tbilisi

3 April — Tbilisi-Warsaw-Tbilisi

7 April — Tbilisi-Athens-Tbilisi

10 April — Tbilisi-Larnaca-Tbilisi

Armenia gives details on economic assistance package

This morning, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan explained the first in a planned series of measures to be implemented by the state to ease the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

According to Pashinyan, the goal of the assistance package is to mitigate the current liquidity risks of companies in Armenia. Assistance will be provided through co-financing, refinancing and interest rate subsidies on loans from banks and licensed credit companies in Armenia.

Georgia halts all intercity public transport

All intercity public transportation will be halted in Georgia as of 00:00 tomorrow.

The decision comes after the domestic spread of the coronavirus was confirmed and two municipalities were quarantined early Monday. It includes busses and railway connections.

Georgia puts further limits on Armenian border

Georgia’s Interdepartmental Organisation Council has decided that only the Sadakhlo border crossing between Armenia and Georgia will remain open for Armenian and Georgian citizens returning to their respective countries.

All Armenian-Georgian border checkpoints are open for cargo transportation.

Armenia announced new travel bans for foreigners

Armenia’s Special Commission for the State of Emergency has expanded its list of highly affected countries, the citizens of whic or those who have been to those states in the last 14 days, are banned from entering Armenia (with the exception of representatives of diplomatic missions, consulates and international organisations and their family members).

The country list includes the United States, Australia, EU member states, Turkey, Israel, Iran, Canada, Korea, Japan, the UK, Norway, Switzerland, China, Russia, and Georgia.

Two more recovered Georgians discharged

Two Georgian patients were discharged from the hospital on Sunday, according to Marina Ezugbaia, the director of the Hospital of Infectious Diseases.

She said that five people had tested negative for the virus, but that three were still being treated for pneumonia.

Five patients have previously diagnosed with coronavirus have been discharged from hospital in total, while eight people have tested negative.

Georgia has 54 confirmed cases as of now. There are 3,320 people in quarantine and 235 under inpatient monitoring.

Armenia cases rise to 194

According to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, cases of the coronavirus in Armenia have increased by four in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 194.

Pashinyan stated during a Facebook live last night that 70%-75% of those infected are connected with the two main infection ‘hotspots’ — the city of Vagharshapat and a factory in Yerevan.

According to the Prime Minister, health authorities seem to have stopped the spread of the virus from Vagharshapat and are now focusing on stopping the spread from the factory.

Currently, nine patients are over the age of 60, three of which are over the age of 70.

Fourteen of the overall cases have pneumonia, six of which are in intensive care. Their condition continues to be stable.

Pashinyan also stated that in order to avoid the elderly from contracting the virus, pensions, which are traditionally handed out in cash at post offices, will be delivered to citizens by the state.

Field hospital created in Marneuli

The Emergency Service created a field hospital in Marneuli overnight. They also created a space where personnel will be disinfected.

The Georgian government's instructed the emergency service to organise field infrastructure in Marneuli and Bolnisi yesterday after the two municipalities were quarantined.

Azerbaijan closes shopping centres for one month

The coronavirus headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has announced that from 23 March, large shopping centres will be closed for one month, excluding grocery stores and pharmacies working inside them.

Azerbaijan threatens ‘serious measures’ against employers who lay off workers

The Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the National Organisation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) and the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan have released a joint statement threatening ‘serious measures’ against employers who misuse the current situation and dismiss workers without justification.

Third Georgian dies in Spain of coronavirus

A third Georgian citizen, a 65-year-old man, has died in Spain of the coronavirus, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced in a briefing early Monday morning.

A Georgian woman died in Spain on 19 March and another on 21 March.

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 23 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the Covid-19 pandemic around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Georgia quarantined the municipalities of Marneuli and Bolnisi and put them on lockdown after a woman tested positive for the coronavirus. Health officials had failed to identify the source of the women’s infection.

Georgia was hit by an internet outage, with reports from all over the country of both the networks of Magti and Silknet, the two biggest internet providers in the country, going down.

A representative of the Georgian Orthodox Church has said that, after a meeting with Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, that the requirement of not gathering in groups greater than 10, does not apply to the Georgian Orthodox Church. The Patriarch has advised parishioners to stand at a distance from each other. The practice of using a shared spoon during Holy Communion continues.

Georgia will also double the available quarantine spaces by utilizing hotels.

One hundred and forty Armenian citizens who had been stranded at the Upper Lars checkpoint near the Russia-Georgian border since March 18 were able to return to Armenia.

Hotels owned by Gilan Holding, one of the largest companies in Azerbaijan, will be used as quarantine sites. Also, restaurants, cafes and other eateries in the country will start working on a limited schedule.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the presidential election in Abkhazia went ahead.

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories: