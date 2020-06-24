fbpx
Coronavirus live updates | Kabardino-Balkaria reopens parks, museums, and libraries

24 June 2020
Head of Kabardino-Balkaria Kazbeg Kokov teleconferencing with officials on 23 June. Image via RIA Kabardino-Balkaria.
Live

Summary

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

24 Jun 2020, 13:08

South Ossetia extends border closure with Russia until 31 July

According to a new resolution adopted by the South Ossetian authorities, the border with Russia will remain closed for an additional month, until 31 July instead of the planned 30 June. 

South Ossetian news agency Osinform reported on Tuesday that chief medical officer Marina Kochieva evaluated the situation in North Ossetia as ‘unstable’ and said the measures were necessary to ‘keep the situation under control’.

According to Osinform, residents of South Ossetia will still be allowed to return home. Exceptions also apply to Russian military personnel and diplomats, among others.

South Ossetia is expected to hold a Victory Day Parade on Wednesday at Tskhinvali’s Theatre Square. The celebration is usually marked on 9 May, however the date shifted due to COVID-19. South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov has travelled to Russia to attend a parade in Moscow.

As of 24 June, 85 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in South Ossetia; 52 patients have recovered. 

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

24 Jun 2020, 12:06

Kabardino-Balkaria reopens parks, museums, libraries

The authorities in Kabardino-Balkaria have eased some anti-corona restrictions, including re-opening museums, libraries, and allowing the public to visit parks and cemeteries. 

They have also allowed beauty salons to reopen.

The local government is also mulling permitting agricultural markets and fairs and open air cafes to operate starting in July. 

Kabardino-Balkaria’s Chief Medical Officer Zhiroslan Pagov suggested on Tuesday that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak had already passed in the republic. 

24 Jun 2020, 10:56

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Friday, 19 June. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

Read the latest stories:

By OC Media

