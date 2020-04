Coronavirus live updates | Armenia launches phone tracking system 

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Abkhazia puts Gagra under curfew

Abkhazia’s westernmost Gagra District has been placed under curfew from today, with residents banned from going out from 20:00-7:00.

Abkhazian Prime Minister and acting President Valeriy Bganba announced the decision yesterday after local health authorities confirmed a second case of coronavirus through community transmission.

Abkhazian authorities confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 9 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Armenia launched a phone tracking system to track those who confirmed cases have come into contact with. The data collected is to be physically destroyed within three weeks of the state of emergency being lifted.

A building in Tbilisi, Georgia, resided in by internally displaced persons was locked down after a family tested positive for coronavirus. The head of the National Centre for Disease Control, Amiran Gamkrelidze, said that this was not done on their recommendation.

Stavropol Krai announced the first death due to coronavirus in the region, a 53-year-old woman who had a preexisting cardiovascular condition.

Azerbaijan announced that unemployed people would receive a lump sum of ₼190 ($110) per month during the special quarantine regime.

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps!

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories: