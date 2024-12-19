Czech Senate calls on Czech government to sanction Georgian officials

The Czech Senate has passed a resolution calling on the Czech government to impose sanctions on those ‘directly involved in ordering or carrying out the violent suppression of protests’, and to ‘consider extending these sanctions to judges who issue politically motivated sentences’.

The resolution also urged the Czech government to ‘pay attention to civil society’ and provide ‘support for the media in Georgia in a situation where cooperation with the government and parliament cannot be expected to develop’, emphasising that Georgia has always been a ‘long-term priority country’ in Czechia’s foreign policy.