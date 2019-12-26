Daghestani Interior Ministry publishes video testimony of 14-year-old rape victim

Daghestan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has published a video on social media of a 14-year-old girl tes­ti­fy­ing to facing years of sexual abuse at the hands of her neigh­bours.

The release came as the author­i­ties faced questions over alle­ga­tions the police tortured one of the suspects into con­fess­ing and tortured the victim’s parents into impli­cat­ing him.

The ministry published the video on its official Instagram page on Sunday. In it, the girl, whose face is blurred, gives her full name as well as the names of the alleged per­pe­tra­tors.

These include Musa Aliyev, a 50-year-old neighbour of the girl in Mutsalaul, a village in the west of the Russian republic, in Khasavyurt District.

She also says in the video that Aliyev’s family threat­ened her into remaining silent.

A criminal case was launched in early September after a hospital reported to police that a young girl had suffered a mis­car­riage.

On 5 September, the girl’s parents were taken to the Kazbekovskiy District police depart­ment where, according to them, they were tortured into tes­ti­fy­ing against Aliyev, who they later insisted was innocent.

On 6 September, Aliyev was taken to the Khasavyurt police station for ques­tion­ing, where he claims he was tortured into signing a con­fes­sion to the rape. He was arrested on 15 November and remains in pre-trial detention.

Both Aliyev and the girl’s parents have submitted com­plaints to the Russian Pros­e­cu­tor General’s Office accusing the police of torture.

In late October, a criminal case was launched against two officers from the Khasavyurt police depart­ment — Ramazan Suley­manov and Yusup Magomedov — for abuse of power and the use of violence. The officers have been placed under house arrest.

The inves­ti­ga­tions into both the alle­ga­tions of rape and of police brutality are now both being handled by the Inves­tiga­tive Committee of Daghestan.

The committee told OC Media that there were three suspects in the rape inves­ti­ga­tion but did not give their names.

The girl has been removed from her parents’ care and is currently in a state social centre.

‘To create public opinion’

Abubakar Yan­gul­bayev, a lawyer from the Committee Against Torture who is rep­re­sent­ing Aliyev in his complaint against the police, told OC Media that the video released by the Interior Ministry was an attempt to deflect attention away from alle­ga­tions against the police.

He accused the ministry of manip­u­lat­ing the victim into making a false statement and noted that the video only appeared after two police officers were arrested.

Yan­gul­bayev said he believed both the video and the pros­e­cu­tion of his client were designed to save the police from criminal liability. He said that the author­i­ties were now trying to convince the public that Aliyev is a pae­dophile in order to do this, despite his guilt not having been proved.

Yan­gul­bayev said he had an audio recording of the victim taken in her school in which she admits that she was forced to falsely implicate Musa Aliyev. OC Media was unable to verify the authen­tic­i­ty of the recording.

Yan­gul­bayev said he was preparing to file a defama­tion lawsuit against Interior Ministry spokesper­son Gayan Gariyev for pub­lish­ing the video.

He also vowed to file a complaint against the ministry for violating the privacy of the girl. The author­i­ties are pro­hib­it­ed under Russian law from iden­ti­fy­ing victims under the age of 16.

Salimat Kadyrova, a lawyer rep­re­sent­ing Aliyev, told OC Media that in the girl’s initial testimony on 5 September, she did not mention Musa Aliyev.

According to her, after the girl’s aunt reported the rape to the police, all adult men in the village of Matsalaul were detained. She said Aliyev was taken to the police station under the pretext of a murder inves­ti­ga­tion.

According to Kadyrova, after the girl did not identify him, he was released.

Kadyrova also said that the girl had repeat­ed­ly changed her testimony.

‘The airing of dirty laundry in public’

Saida Sir­azhudi­no­va, the president of Caucasus World Devel­op­ment, a local non-profit, told OC Media she believed cases of domestic violence, child abuse, and rape had become more frequent in Daghestan.

‘When there is impunity — violence flour­ish­es. Daghestan is no exception. In fact, society, neigh­bours, and villagers very often either know about or suspect violence or even a serious crime, but they are always silent’.

According to Sir­azhudi­no­va, cases of rape are ‘rarely talked about and reported only as a last resort’.

She said that when she talked about ‘honour killings’, most of the villagers ‘pleaded or even tried to hide the crime’.

‘The pub­li­ca­tion of the crime is perceived by many as being shameful for the victim and all of her many relatives — “the airing of dirty laundry in public”. Therefore, neigh­bours who do not want to spoil their relations simply do not interfere.’