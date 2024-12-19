Media logo

Deliberate delays suspected as court postpones hearing for two protesters to mid-January

by OC Media

The hearing at Tbilisi City Court for Georgian anti-government protesters, 18-year-old Omar Okribelashvili and 23-year-old Saba Meparishvili, was once again postponed today to mid-January, effectively delaying the verdicts until after President Salome Zourabichvili’s powers to pardon them expire.

The lawyers and supporters of two protesters detained in May for damaging parliament’s iron barriers during demonstrations against the foreign agent law have repeatedly alleged that their hearings had been deliberately repeatedly delayed for this reason.

Editor‘s Picks

