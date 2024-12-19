Media logo

Disability Issues Council head ‘fired’ from Tbilisi City Hall

by OC Media

Giga Sopromadze, the executive secretary of the Tbilisi City Hall’s Council on Disability Issues, has said that he was fired from his job at the request of Gela Chiviashvili, the head of the Primary Structural Unit.

He shared a letter purportedly penned by Chiviashvili, calling on Mayor Kakha Kaladze to terminate his freelance position, as it was ‘no longer necessary’.

Sopromadze also shared his letter of termination, which states that he is able to appeal the decision within a month of receiving the document.

In his caption, Sopromadze decried his termination after having held the position for eight years.

‘I don’t know what to say, whether to be offended or angry, but I have questions’, he wrote.

