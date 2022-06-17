EU Commission recommends denying Georgia EU candidate status

The European Commission has recommended that Georgia be denied EU candidate status later this month, while stating that Ukraine and Moldova should be offered immediate candidacy to join the bloc.

Announcing the decision Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the decision was based on a number of political and economic criteria. She said Georgia’s application had ‘strength’ and that their application could be reassessed in the future if the country met a number of criteria.

She said Ukraine was a ‘robust presidential-parliamentary democracy’ while praising Moldova’s ‘decisive step towards reforms’. Von der Leyen said that Ukraine and Moldova would still need to carry out a number of reforms in parallel to their candidacy.

Oliver Varhelyi, the Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement said the criteria for Georgia’s application to be reassessed included improvements on democracy, an end to political polarisation, judicial reforms, and fundamental rights, including the freedom of the press.

Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine all applied for European Union membership following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, concerns over democracy and the rule of law in Georgia have led to widespread criticism of the country’s government in Brussels and other European capitals.

A final decision on the application of the three countries is expected at a meeting of the heads of EU member states in Brussels on 23–24 June.

Polling shows that EU Membership is supported by an overwhelming majority of the Georgian public, and a protest against the government’s handling of relations with the EU was already scheduled for Monday before today’s decision.

More to follow …