Expatriate Georgians join Tbilisi protest against EU u-turn, call for new elections

by OC Media

A group of Georgians living abroad but are currently in Georgia, along with their family members, have gathered in downtown Tbilisi to join the larger protest against Georgia’s EU U-turn on Rustaveli Avenue.

The group held banners reading ‘Russia is our common enemy’, ‘Free all unjustly arrested!!!’, and ‘Europe = peace + freedom, Russia = slavery + war’, while chanting ‘elections!’, highlighting their demand for new parliamentary elections.

OC Media
