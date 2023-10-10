fbpx
Support Us

Related Posts

Azerbaijan begins construction of corridor to Nakhchivan through Iran
Azerbaijan–Iran Relations

Azerbaijan begins construction of corridor to Nakhchivan through Iran

Russia to establish naval base in Abkhazia
Abkhazia

Russia to establish naval base in Abkhazia

Georgian Dream pass new anti-protest amendments 
freedom of expression

Georgian Dream pass new anti-protest amendments 

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us