Former Armenian Security Service head found dead in apparent suicide

The former head of Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS), Georgi Kutoyan, 38, has been found dead in his flat in Yerevan in an apparent suicide.

Naira Haru­tyun­yan, spokesper­son for the Inves­tiga­tive Committee of Armenia, announced the news on Friday in a post on Facebook.

Later that evening, Artur Melikyan, the head of the Committee’s Depart­ment of Par­tic­u­lar­ly Important Cases, told reporters near Kutoyan’s flat that a criminal inves­ti­ga­tion had been launched into the pos­si­bil­i­ty that he was induced to commit suicide.

He said that although the case had been ruled a suicide, other theories were being con­sid­ered. ‘It’s possible this was a murder being covered as a suicide’, he said adding that neigh­bours had not heard any gunshots.

According to Melikyan, Kutoyan’s body was found by his wife.

‘Thirty to forty bullets and empty car­tridges were found near Kutoyan’s body, the walls were covered with bullet holes’, he said.

On Saturday, Haru­tyun­yan posted a more detailed account of the inves­ti­ga­tion on Facebook. According to her, bullets and empty car­tridges were found on a coffee table near the sofa where Kutoyan’s body was found, on the living room floor, and on the kitchen floor. She said that a wall dividing the living room and kitchen had 40 bullet holes in it.

A Glock 34 pistol was found at the scene, she wrote, which was a gift to Kutoyan from the head of the State Security Service of Georgia.

According to her, Kutoyan, who was not residing in Armenia at the time, returned to the country on 9 December. She said that some time at the end of December, after consuming alcohol, Kutoyan shot 35 rounds from his pistol at the wall of his flat.

‘Later, Kutoyan had asked his wife to pick up the bullets and empty car­tridges and place them on the coffee table.’

According to Haru­tyun­yan, on 16 January, Kutoyan, who was staying at his parents’ home at the time, told his family that he was going to spend three days in his apartment to get some rest. After failing to reach him a day later, his wife report­ed­ly went to their apartment where she found his body with a gunshot wound to his temple and no other injuries.

‘Forensic, genetic, trace, ballistic and bio­log­i­cal exam­i­na­tions have been launched’, Haru­tyun­yan reported.

After the news was announced on Friday evening, Kutoyan’s successor as NSS director, Artur Vanetsyan, and the head of the Con­sti­tu­tion­al Court, Hrayr Tovmasyan visited the scene.

The two were not permitted to go inside and in a video posted online, Tovmasyan appears visibly dis­traught.

‘Sorry for the death of every citizen’

A wake was held for Kutoyan on Sunday and his funeral took place the following day.

Many prominent current and former politi­cians and officials took part in the wake. These included former Chair of Par­lia­ment, Galust Sahakyan, former Police Head Vladimir Gasparyan, Con­sti­tu­tion­al Court Chair Hrayr Tovmasyan, head of the oppo­si­tion Bright Armenia faction Edmond Marukyan, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, and many more.

During the wake, Vanetsyan told reporters that Kutoyan was the most honest and humble person he had ever met. ‘It’s hard to believe that he is not with us anymore’, he said.

Con­do­lences came pouring as soon as the news was announced, including from the Pros­e­cu­tor General Artur Davtyan, temporary NSS Head Eduard Mar­tirosyan, President Armen Sarkisian, and former President Serzh Sargsyan.

In his statement, Sargsyan expressed shock over Kutoyan’s death. ‘Society has to pay steadfast attention to the inves­ti­ga­tion into Kutoyan’s death taking into account the positions he held in the country, and the inves­ti­ga­tion has to be under [society’s] super­vi­sion’, said Sargsyan.

In an interview with reporters, Chair of Par­lia­ment Ararat Mirzoyan said that Kutoyan’s death was a great loss.

Con­do­lences from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan came only a day later, in a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office provided to state-run news agency Armen­press.

‘Armenia’s Prime Minister is sorry for the death of every citizen and expresses con­do­lences for every mourning family. Armenia’s PM is sorry for Georgi Kutoyan’s death and sends con­do­lences to the mourning Kutoyan family. The PM also assures that the Gov­ern­ment will do every­thing in its power to com­plete­ly uncover all the cir­cum­stances of Kutoyan’s death’, the statement read.

Kutoyan’s death is not the first of a former high-ranking official to take place in the past year.

In September 2019, former Police Head Hayk Haru­tyun­yan was found dead in his home. His death was also ruled a suicide. In November, former Head of the Yerevan Police Ashot Kara­petyan died in an explosion in a beer factory in Russia.

The inves­ti­ga­tion into Kutoyan’s death is ongoing.

Who was Georgi Kutoyan?

At 38-years-old, Kutoyan had accom­plished an impres­sive career.

Grad­u­at­ing with a degree in law from Rostov State Uni­ver­si­ty in 2002, he later received a PhD from the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia in 2005. He also graduated from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts Uni­ver­si­ty in 2007.

Before his death, he was a student at Cambridge Uni­ver­si­ty, studying law at Saint Edmund’s College.

From 2011-2016, he worked as an assistant to then-President Serzh Sargsyan. In 2011, he was also appointed head of the Anti-Cor­rup­tion Strategy Mon­i­tor­ing Committee.

He served as head of the NSS from February 2016 to May 2018 and was replaced by Artur Vanetsyan after the Velvet Rev­o­lu­tion.

Kutoyan was head of the NSS when in July 2016, gunmen calling them­selves the Sasna Tsrer (the Dare­dev­ils of Sasun), stormed a police station in Yerevan. The author­i­ties’ handling of the ensuing hostage crisis, which left two police officers dead, was deeply con­tro­ver­sial.

Another issue connected Kutoyan’s tenure was the alleged dis­ap­pear­ance of documents from the NSS in the days preceding the res­ig­na­tion of then-President Serzh Sargsyan during the Velvet Rev­o­lu­tion.

According to Vanetsyan, some of those documents concerned the deadly March 2008 crackdown on pro­test­ers. They were later found.

Kutoyan was never impli­cat­ed in any cor­rup­tion or other criminal cases.

However, the day of his death, Armen Mirzoyan, a former Wikiclubs coor­di­na­tor at Wikimedia Armenia, posted on Facebook that a user with the username ‘Georgi Kutoyan’ from an unreg­is­tered IP address had tried to delete bio­graph­i­cal infor­ma­tion on Kutoyan’s Wikipedia page twice, once on 3 January and again the day before his death on 16 January.

According to an article by Hetq, both times the infor­ma­tion was recovered by a Wikipedia coor­di­na­tor.

It is not clear if Georgi Kutoyan himself was the user in question.