FSB detains four Ingushetia natives for ‘preparation of terror crimes’

7 September 2021
Image via Ria.
Four Ingushetia natives have been detained on suspicion of preparing attacks on the Russian security forces, the Russian FSB reported on 6 September. According to the FSB, the detainees were supporters of the Islamic State.

According to security officials, two detained residents of the city of Sunzha in eastern Ingushetia were IS supporters who planned attacks on law enforcement agencies and military personnel and prepared to commit ‘terrorist crimes’ on the territory of the Republic of Ingushetia. In addition, according to the agency, the detainees pursued the goal of ‘propagating terrorist ideology among the citizens of Russia’.

The FSB reported that firearms, improvised explosive devices, and communications equipment were seized from the detainees. Footage of the detention of one young man in an unnamed location was published by Russian state news agencies. The footage shows weapons and explosive devices allegedly seized from the detainee.

Two other detainees, according to the Investigation Department for the Republic of Ingushetia, are suspected of aiding the first two in the preparation of terrorist attacks.

The court has remanded all four into pre-trial detention. Participation in the activities of a terrorist organisation is punishable by 10–20 years in prison.

The Investigative Directorate for the Republic of Ingushetia declined to comment on the details of the case or give any information on the detainees. The agency told OC Media that the investigation was ongoing.

By OC Media

