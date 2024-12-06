Georgia live updates | Backlash continues after halting of EU membership bid

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests that have come in the wake of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement that Georgia would be halting its EU accession process.

Demonstration at Ministry of Education in Batumi

According to Batumelebi, a demonstration has been held near the Ministry of Education of Adjara in Batumi. The participants of the protest demanded that the ministry employees express their civic position and state whether they condemned the violence committed by the ruling Georgian Dream government and law enforcement officers in recent days, local media reported.

The demonstrators also reportedly demanded that the employees of the ministry state whether they distanced themselves from Georgian Dream’s statement on suspending the European integration process.

Batumelebi reported the ministry employees had to enter the building as the protest went on outside. Police were mobilised at the scene.

More protesters detained during last night’s demonstrations in Tbilisi

Several demonstrators protesting against the government’s EU U-turn were detained by the law enforcement officers early this morning, local media reported.

Over 300 representatives from Georgia’s technology sector condemn Georgian Dream statements and violence against protesters

Over 300 representatives from Georgia’s technology and startup field have issued a joint statement distancing themselves from and condemning the ‘the recent statements made by the Georgian Dream, the positions taken, and the physical violence against peaceful protesters’.

The statement highlighted that the suspension of negotiations with the EU creates a ‘direct threat to the development of Georgia's most dynamic and progressive industries’.

‘We call on those responsible to respect the aspirations of the Georgian people towards Euro-Atlantic integration, immediately return the country to the path of democracy, cease violence against their own citizens, work to reduce public polarization, and act in accordance with the will of the Georgian people and the Constitution of Georgia’, the statement read.

Gia Japaridze to international community: no more empty statements

Gia Japaridze, a member of the opposition group Unity — National Movement, has stated at a joint briefing of representatives of the four opposition parties which broke the 5% threshold to enter parliament that they call on the international community to stop making ‘empty statements’ and instead take ‘concrete, actionable steps’.

According to local media, Japaridze also stated that if Georgia’s visa-free travel to the EU is suspended, it will be entirely due to the ruling Georgian Dream party.

At the briefing the opposition groups also demanded the release of detainees and new elections.

Lithuanian Parliament calls for new elections in Georgia

The Lithuanian Parliament yesterday adopted a resolution condemning the violence against protesters in Georgia and supporting the call for new parliamentary elections in Georgia.

‘The Seimas [parliament] calls on the EU and its Member States to impose personal sanctions on Georgian officials and political leaders directly or indirectly responsible for the violent repression of the country’s civilian population; to limit official contacts at the EU level with the Georgian Government and Parliament; to suspend financial support to the Georgian Government and authorities; and to accordingly increase support for Georgian civil society and free media’, the resolution read.

The Lithuanian Parliament also stated that the resolution supported the call for an independent and transparent international investigation ‘into allegations of electoral manipulation, voter intimidation and systemic irregularities, which are reported to have taken place during the pre-election period and on the day of elections in Georgia’.

Venezuelan opposition leader: ‘we fight the same axis of autocrats’

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López has posted on X highlighting that while Georgia is far away from Venezuela and Ukraine, all three countries ‘fight the same axis of autocrats’.

Zelensky in support of the Georgian movement for democracy imposes sanctions and calls for other countries to follow. Georgia y far away from Venezuela and Ukraine, but we fight the same axis of autocrats. https://t.co/W44nJgC0H7 — Leopoldo López (@leopoldolopez) December 5, 2024

Level of security changed in Parliament

The security level in the Georgian Parliament has been downgraded from red to yellow. Local media reported that the parliament’s statement did not specify how long the yellow security level will be in effect. Online media continue to have limited access to the parliament building.

20-year-old transferred to clinic 35 hours after being beaten by police

The human rights organisation Rights Georgia has reported that a 20-year-old citizen who was beaten by the police was taken from court to a clinic. According to the organisation, he had been seeking medical help for 35 hours while in solitary confinement.

The 20-year-old had been detained on 4 December in the early morning hours, Rights Georgia reported.

The organisation wrote that the citizen said he had been subjected to both verbal and physical abuse during his detention.

‘They were cursing me, saying that they will not leave [me] alive. They were telling each other to kill me and throw me somewhere, who will find out. They were hitting me and laughing’, the detainee told his lawyer.

‘The bloodied [man] had difficulty breathing and [...] they repeatedly hit him in the head, face, and kicked him all over his body, threatening to rape and kill him’, the organisation reported.

Key events from yesterday: