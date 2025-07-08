Tbilisi judge fines journalist for ‘sitting down too soon’ in court

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



Tbilisi City Court Judge Romeo Tkeshelashvili has fined RFE/RL journalist Nino Tarkhnishvili, claiming that she disobeyed a court order by sitting down without permission. Tarkhnishvili has denied the accusation.

The incident occurred on Monday, when Tarkhnishvili was covering the trial of Giorgi Akhobadze, a protester who was detained during the ongoing anti-government demonstrations. The case had previously been presided over by Judge Mikheil Jinjolia, but he was later replaced by Tkeshelashvili, for whom Monday’s hearing was the first in connection with the case.

According to RFE/RL, during the first part of the hearing, Tkeshelashvili ordered all attendees who did not stand up upon his entrance to leave the courtroom. After the break, when the session resumed, the judge confronted and then fined two more individuals for the same reason — among them, Tarkhnishvili.

The journalist later recounted that she was surprised when Tkeshelashvili asked for her ID — something that usually happens when a courtroom attendee is accused of violating rules. Tarkhnishvili emphasised that she had her laptop on her knees when the trial resumed, but still stood up after hearing the judge’s assistant say, ‘please stand up’.

According to Tarkhnishvili, while she was trying to explain to the judge that she had actually stood up, Tkeshelashvili replied: ‘Did anyone tell you to sit [back] down?!’

Ultimately, Tarkhnishvili was fined ₾200 ($74) for contempt of court and disobeying the presiding judge’s order. The journalist vowed to appeal the fine in the Court of Appeals.

Recently, it has become increasingly difficult for journalists to work in the Georgian courts. Under the legislative amendments adopted on 26 June, photo and video recording has been banned not only inside courtrooms but also in hallways and courtyards. Since then, journalists have been covering court proceedings using only written reports and sometimes sketches.

With new regulations, any journalist wishing to record a court hearing must apply for permission from the High Council of Justice. However, the council has so far left the requests unanswered.

The ruling party introduced the restrictions amid the ongoing trials of individuals arrested during anti-government protests in Georgia — hearings that are being widely covered by independent media and those critical of the government.