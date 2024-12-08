fbpx

Georgia live updates | Protests continue as reports of attacks by unmarked, masked men rise

8 December 2024
Protesters in front of Georgia's parliament building in Tbilisi. Via Mikheil Gvadzabia/OC Media
Live

Key events from yesterday

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests that have come in the wake of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement that Georgia would be halting its EU accession process.

Key events from yesterday:

  • During her trip to Paris yesterday, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili reported meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, US President-elect Donald Trump, and Trump’s ally and entrepreneur, Elon Musk.
  • Public outrage over the attacks by masked men on protesters, government critics, and the crew of TV Pirveli intensified overnight, with activists and citizen groups mobilising to track down, identify, and publicly expose the perpetrators online. 
  • More detentions were reported, including by masked and unidentified police officers, some of whom arrested individuals as they were leaving their homes, far from the centre of protests.
  • The office of opposition party Coalition for Change was attacked by masked individuals, who then beat party members in the vicinity of the property.
By OC Media
Right now, online media in Georgia is in dire need of safety equipment, legal support, and technology as we cover increasingly challenging circumstances. Support small, independent media outlets in Georgia via our collective fundraiser.

Interested in directly assisting OC Media? Consider becoming a member.

