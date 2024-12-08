Georgia live updates | Protests continue as reports of attacks by unmarked, masked men rise

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests that have come in the wake of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement that Georgia would be halting its EU accession process.
08 Dec 2024, 13:18
Key events from yesterday:
- During her trip to Paris yesterday, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili reported meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, US President-elect Donald Trump, and Trump’s ally and entrepreneur, Elon Musk.
- Public outrage over the attacks by masked men on protesters, government critics, and the crew of TV Pirveli intensified overnight, with activists and citizen groups mobilising to track down, identify, and publicly expose the perpetrators online.
- More detentions were reported, including by masked and unidentified police officers, some of whom arrested individuals as they were leaving their homes, far from the centre of protests.
- The office of opposition party Coalition for Change was attacked by masked individuals, who then beat party members in the vicinity of the property.
