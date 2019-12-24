Georgian Government hits out at ‘fake news’ after Facebook takes down pro-government pages

The Georgian gov­ern­ment has dismissed accu­sa­tions by Facebook that they were behind a network of fake news pages, with the ruling Georgian Dream party and pro-gov­ern­ment media instead accusing the oppo­si­tion and others of being prop­a­ga­tors of fake news and announc­ing new proposals to tackle dis­in­for­ma­tion.

In a press con­fer­ence on 24 December, Georgian Dream Executive Secretary Irakli Kobakhidze said they had initiated a new package of laws to tackle dis­in­for­ma­tion in the media, but did not offer concrete details.

The announce­ment came four days after Facebook disabled hundreds of accounts orig­i­nat­ing in Georgia which the company said ‘engaged in coor­di­nat­ed inau­then­tic behaviour’.

‘These Pages posed as news organ­i­sa­tions and imper­son­at­ed political parties, public figures, activist groups and media entities’, Facebook said.

They pointed the finger at the gov­ern­ment and local adver­tis­ing agency Panda.

Facebook accused the network of spending $316,000 in adver­tise­ments on its platforms tar­get­ting critics.

Georgian Dream leaders denied any formal or informal ties to the fake accounts and claimed it was their sup­port­ers who had purchased the ads. They also accused the formerly ruling United National Movement Party as being ‘fake news producers’.

Georgian author­i­ties have not responded to calls from the oppo­si­tion and watchdog groups to launch the inves­ti­ga­tion into unde­clared money spent on political ads, abuse of power, and a number of other potential offences in the wake of Facebook’s statement.

Jour­nal­ist and media manager Koka Kan­di­ashvili, who local cam­paign­ers against fake news had iden­ti­fied as being behind a ‘pro-gov­ern­ment troll factory’, also dismissed Facebook’s statement.

Panda, a Georgian company that Facebook also named as being linked with the network of inau­then­tic accounts, vig­or­ous­ly denied the alle­ga­tion.

On 22 December, Panda, a provoca­tive Georgian musical project turned marketing agency, released a per­for­ma­tive video ‘Buried by Defama­tion’, in which they accused the Georgian media of mis­in­ter­pret­ing Facebook’s statement.

They claimed Facebook ‘didn’t confirm Panda’s official page as being connected with other [Facebook] pages’.

Facebook’s statement on Friday said that ‘although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their iden­ti­ties and coor­di­na­tion, our inves­ti­ga­tion linked this activity to Panda, an adver­tis­ing agency in Georgia, and the Georgian Dream-led gov­ern­ment’,

Panda vowed to use their ‘power in the media’ to defend people targeted by ‘dis­in­for­ma­tion machines and aggres­sive actions by false liberals’.

As Kobakhidze was holding a press con­fer­ence in the party head­quar­ters, the anti-gov­ern­ment Shame movement (also known as ‘For Freedom’) laid a symbolic funeral wreath outside the office to ‘mark the recent death’ of fake pro-gov­ern­ment accounts.

Against ‘abuse’, ‘defamation’

While rejecting any wrong­do­ing, Panda boasted of having a vast pool of online media resources, proudly adding that they had rejected offers of coop­er­a­tion from inde­pen­dent or oppo­si­tion-leaning TV companies Formula and Mtavari Arkhi.

Mtavari Arkhi, a channel run by Nika Gvaramia, a staunch ally of former President Mikheil Saakashvili, was also indi­rect­ly referred to by Irakli Kobakhidze on Tuesday.

‘It’s a problem […] when a specific TV [channel] curses at someone’s mother’, Kobakhidze said on 24 December.

Georgian Dream party leaders have fre­quent­ly crit­i­cised Gvaramia’s on-air tirades as unac­cept­able and a form of ‘hate speech’.

Gvaramia has pre­vi­ous­ly called Georgian Dream Chair Bidzina Ivan­ishvili a ‘moth­er­fuck­ing vulture’ and a ‘random dickhead’, cursed at deputy culture minister Yuri Mechitov’s mother on air, and shamed then–presidential candidate Salome Zura­bishvili for having an affair with her children’s godfather. Gvaramia insisted it was within his free speech rights.

Pro-gov­ern­ment TV channel Imedi also laid the blame for dis­in­for­ma­tion elsewhere, accusing Georgian online newspaper Netgazeti of producing ‘fake news’ for allegedly mis­in­ter­pret­ing a statement by Ivan­ishvili.

The OSCE observer mission during last year’s pres­i­den­tial election hailed Netgazeti as providing ‘the most balanced coverage’ of all online outlets while crit­i­cis­ing Imedi for dis­play­ing ‘a clear bias’ towards Georgian Dream.

The online media mainly focused coverage on the three main political parties. While Netgazeti provided the most balanced coverage, the coverage on On.ge, though mainly neutral, gave the GD and the GD-backed candidate three times more coverage then the UNM. IPN covered the GD exten­sive­ly and clearly favoured the GD-backed candidate.

Proposals to tackle dis­in­for­ma­tion have resur­faced several times over the past year in Georgia, and have been tied to tight­en­ing laws on defama­tion.

President Salome Zura­bishvili has floated the idea twice. On 11 January, she said it would be a part of her post-election efforts to unite a ‘polarised’ country.

The Media Advocacy Coalition — a group of Georgian rights groups — were quick to reject the idea in January in favour of a ‘high standard of freedom of expres­sion’ in the country.

In 2004, Georgia decrim­i­nalised defama­tion in line with the OSCE standards.

The Media School under the Georgian National Com­mu­ni­ca­tions Com­mis­sion, recently launched a ‘media criticism’ project, citing the absence of platforms to increase media literacy in Georgia.

Watchdog group the Georgian Charter of Jour­nal­is­tic Ethics has operated Media Checker, a fact-checker and media mon­i­tor­ing platform, since 2015.