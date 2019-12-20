Facebook takes down hundreds of fake news pages ‘connected to Georgian government’

Facebook has taken down hundreds of pages, accounts, and groups for engaging in ‘coor­di­nat­ed inau­then­tic behaviour’ on behalf of the Georgian Gov­ern­ment.

On Friday, Facebook announced they had removed 39 accounts, 344 pages, and 13 groups from Facebook and 22 accounts from Instagram that orig­i­nat­ed in Georgia.

Facebook said they took down inau­then­tic accounts due to their ‘behaviour, not the content they posted’. They said that the Georgia-related profiles and pages promoted gov­ern­ment officials and policies while targeting oppo­si­tion and activist groups.

‘These Pages posed as news organ­i­sa­tions and imper­son­at­ed political parties, public figures, activist groups and media entities’, their statement said.

‘Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their iden­ti­ties and coor­di­na­tion, our inves­ti­ga­tion linked this activity to Panda, an adver­tis­ing agency in Georgia, and the Georgian Dream-led gov­ern­ment.’

The company said the network ‘engaged in coor­di­nat­ed inau­then­tic behaviour’ spending almost $316,000 on adver­tise­ments on Facebook and Instagram.

They said the pages in question were followed by over 440,000 accounts.

Facebook did not publish a full list of the names of the accounts removed, however, they named ‘Fastnews.ge’, ‘Mypress.ge’, and ‘Erovnuli Media’ (national media) as examples of fake news organ­i­sa­tions promoting the Georgian Dream-led gov­ern­ment and painting gov­ern­ment critics in a negative light.

Georgian watchdog organ­i­sa­tions like the Media Devel­op­ment Foun­da­tion (MDF) and the Inter­na­tion­al Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), as well as the Wash­ing­ton-based Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), have recently been ringing the alarm bell against negative campaigns and online trolls targeting gov­ern­ment critics and civil society on Facebook.

[Read more on OC Media: Facebook trolls and fake news pages: the new ‘enemies’ of Georgian democracy]

ISFED Chair Mikheil Benidze told OC Media that they had been in touch with Facebook who, according to him, used reports from ISFED and other local groups about pro-gov­ern­ment and anti-oppo­si­tion fake accounts and their activ­i­ties.

He said that beyond that, Facebook had conducted their own inves­ti­ga­tion into the matter.

‘What we iden­ti­fied in our reports as fake media pages, almost all of them have been deleted’, Benidze said.

DRFLab, which also col­lab­o­rat­ed with Facebook, said soon after the announce­ment that they ‘could not directly cor­rob­o­rate’ sus­pi­cions that the Georgian gov­ern­ment was behind the network of fake accounts that had been taken down.

This story is devel­op­ing and will continue to be updated. OC Media has reached out to Facebook and Georgian Dream for comment.