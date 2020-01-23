Georgian government to announce new bidding for Anaklia port after pulling contract with investor

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

The Georgian gov­ern­ment has announced that bidding to take over devel­op­ment of the Anaklia deep sea port will ‘soon’ begin. The gov­ern­ment pulled the contract with the Anaklia Devel­op­ment Con­sor­tium, who were pre­vi­ous­ly devel­op­ing the project, earlier in January.

On 21 January, Economy Minister Natia Turnava confirmed the gov­ern­ment was to announce a new tender to replace Anaklia Devel­op­ment Con­sor­tium (ADC), a group of local and inter­na­tion­al companies respon­si­ble pre­vi­ous­ly for the port project.

She insisted that the $2.5 billion project would have an ‘unprece­dent­ed’ cargo capacity and insisted it was the government’s ‘priority’ to make sure it was completed.

Turnava’s assur­ances were seen by many gov­ern­ment critics as damage control after the gov­ern­ment announced the can­cel­la­tion of ADC’s contract on 9 January.

The can­cel­la­tion was followed by Roman Kakulia, an influ­en­tial MP in the ruling Georgian Dream party, stating that the Anaklia project, if completed, could com­pli­cate future relations with Russia.

#Geor­giaDream Economic Committee Chair MP says #Georgia Gov't suspended #Anaklia deep sea port strategic project because of Russian objec­tions. I kid you not, he really said that. — Giorgi Kandelaki (@kandelakigiorgi) January 9, 2020

Russia’s Novorossiysk port is currently the primary des­ti­na­tion on the Black Sea coast for trade cargo from China and Central Asia.

The Ministry of Regional Devel­op­ment and Infra­struc­ture of Georgia told OC Media the date for a new tender would be announced soon.

The small town of Anaklia, located close to Abkhazia, saw fighting during the 1990s. It was further bombed and temporary check­points set up in the town by the Russian military during the August 2008 War.

The town’s port, Georgia’s largest infra­struc­ture project, has been marred in con­tro­ver­sy and political uncer­tain­ty since the departure of Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in June 2018.

Mutual accusations

The gov­ern­ment has claimed to have extended the deadline for the Anaklia Devel­op­ment Con­sor­tium to meet their financial oblig­a­tions several times.

The latest extension was announced by Infra­struc­ture Minister Maia Tski­tishvili on 16 October, two months after one of ADC’s main share­hold­ers, US-based Conti Inter­na­tion­al, pulled out in August. Tski­tishvili called it ADC’s ‘last chance’, telling the con­sor­tium it had until the end of the year to meet its financial oblig­a­tions.

The ministry told OC Media that ADC had failed to submit documents demon­strat­ing that they had $400 million in loans from inter­na­tion­al financial insti­tu­tions and $400 million of their own capital available.

ADC, which is currently dis­man­tling con­struc­tion equipment to clear the site by February, accused the gov­ern­ment of ‘under­min­ing’ their efforts to save the project.

Levan Akhvle­di­ani, the consortium’s CEO, told OC Media on 22 January that they would ‘pursue all legal remedies […] including inter­na­tion­al arbi­tra­tion in Geneva’.

‘ADC considers that [the gov­ern­ment] has wrong­ful­ly ter­mi­nat­ed the invest­ment agreement. The next steps are being consulted with our legal team’, Akhvle­di­ani said.

The port, which was planned to even­tu­al­ly be trans­formed into the largest harbour on the eastern shore of the Black Sea, was planned to begin operation by the end of 2020.

US says Georgia should beware ‘pretended friends’

In May last year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Georgia. Chinese con­glom­er­ate CEFC China Energy owns 75% of the Poti Free Indus­tri­al Zone, around 35 kilo­me­tres south of Anaklia, which is seen as an alter­na­tive to the Anaklia project.

China views Georgia as a potential partner in its Belt and Road infra­struc­ture ini­tia­tive.

During a visit by Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze to the US in June, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed ‘hope that Georgia completes the [Anaklia] port project’.

‘Those pretended friends do not have Georgia’s best interests at heart’, Pompeo remarked, referring to Russian and Chinese economic interests in the region.

The day after Pompeo’s remarks, the Georgian gov­ern­ment extended the deadline for the Anaklia Port Con­sor­tium.

In October, US Chargé d'Affaires to Georgia Elizabeth Rood reit­er­at­ed the US’s support for the Anaklia project, stating that her gov­ern­ment ‘would be happy to see it happen through American invest­ment'.

The Russian gov­ern­ment has not explic­it­ly condemned the Anaklia project, though Pompeo’s tone towards Russia and China was crit­i­cised by Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin. However, Russian state-run media has waged a dis­in­for­ma­tion campaign against the project since 2016.

Opposition doubts

Much of Georgia’s oppo­si­tion as well as local civil society groups have expressed scep­ti­cism of the government’s claims they are committed to the Anaklia project.

Doubts grew when news that the Georgian gov­ern­ment had greenlit con­struc­tion of an expansion of the Poti port by Dutch company APM Terminals Poti became public in May.

Following public backlash, Economy Minister Natia Turnava revoked the document, which she insisted was not a building permit.

Uncer­tain­ty over the Anaklia project’s future deepened when former Economy Minister Giorgi Kobulia publicly ques­tioned the project’s ‘strategic’ and ‘economic’ value in April.

The project became an espe­cial­ly contested political topic in February last year when Georgian banker Mamuka Khaz­aradze suggested his backing of the port was a factor in the author­i­ties’ ‘delib­er­ate campaign against’ him and his long-time business partner Badri Japaridze.

Alle­ga­tions by Khaz­aradze followed the Prosecutor’s Office announce­ment a month earlier that they had been inves­ti­gat­ing money laun­der­ing charges against Khaz­aradze and Japaridze.

Investigation into Anaklia backer Mamuka Khazaradze

In February last year, Khaz­aradze and Japaridze were forced to resign as chair and co-chair of the super­vi­so­ry board of TBC Bank, which they founded.

The push came from Georgia’s National Bank, which fined TBC and demanded the removal of Khaz­aradze and Japaridze, for a ‘conflict of interest’ in relation to loans issued by TBC in 2007 and 2008, a case also being inves­ti­gat­ed by the Prosecutor’s Office.

In July, the bankers also quit their positions as chair and co-chair of the ADC’s Board of Governors.

Khaz­aradze said their decisions were motivated by their wish not to harm the Anaklia project, something that according to them, the gov­ern­ment ‘has sought to torpedo’.

The announce­ment of their res­ig­na­tions from ADC came days after the Prosecutor’s Office formally indicted both on money laun­der­ing charges, and several weeks after Khaz­aradze and Japaridze announced their intention to enter Georgian politics.

“Today, @RepKinzinger @GerryConnolly @RepEliotEngel & @RepMcCaul sent a letter to the Georgian PM with grave concerns over political targeting & a declining economic trend that spells trouble for Georgia’s path towards demo­c­ra­t­ic reform & Western inte­gra­tion.” – @Maura_Gillespie — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 21, 2020

In a 21 January open letter to Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia, US con­gress­men Adam Kinzinger, Gerald Connoly, Eliot Engel, and Michael McCaul said they were ‘alarmed by politi­ci­sa­tion of Anaklia Deep Sea Port project’ and ‘Georgian Dream's perceived political targeting of the US-backed’ ADC.

‘Decreased foreign invest­ment not only hurts the Georgian people and their hopes for deeper inte­gra­tion with Western insti­tu­tions, but it also strength­ens Vladimir Putin’s hand in the region’, the US rep­re­sen­ta­tives added.

The US Embassy in Tbilisi was also quick to express its ‘concern about the context and timing’ of the charges brought against the bankers soon after their indict­ment.

Khazaradze goes into politics to ‘save Anaklia’

Khaz­aradze and Japaridze founded the Lelo for Georgia party in December. The former chair of TBC Bank insisted he would ‘dedicate all his energy to the Anaklia deep sea port project’ and ‘see off’ Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivan­ishvili.

Ivan­ishvili publicly attacked Khazaradze’s TBC Bank in July 2018, almost three months after he returned to politics as the chair of Georgian Dream.

Ivanishvili’s comeback in late April preceded PM Kvirikashvili’s exit from politics. Ivan­ishvili accused Kvirikashvili of having failed to strike a ‘balance between the state and business’.

A year after that, former Georgian Dream members Eka Beselia and Davit Chichi­nadze confirmed that both Khaz­aradze and the Anaklia project were ‘neg­a­tive­ly mentioned’ in a June 2018 party meeting, a day before Kvirikashvhili resigned.

According to most oppo­si­tion groups, Ivan­ishvili was unhappy with ADC — co-owned by Khazaradze’s TBC Bank Group and the US-based Conti Group LLC — winning a bid in 2016 to develop the port. ADC was awarded the tender when Kvirikashvili was Georgia’s Prime Minister.