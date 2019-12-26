Georgian Government to seize overdue taxes from TV companies Kavkasia, Pirveli, and Rustavi 2 

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

Georgia’s finance ministry has notified broad­cast­ers Kavkasia, Pirveli, and Rustavi 2 and their banks that they will begin seizing overdue taxes from the TV companies. At least one regional broad­cast­er has report­ed­ly received the same notice.

On 25 December, the Finance Ministry issued an encash­ment order against the three Tbilisi-based broad­cast­ers.

The Revenu Service declined to confirm the order for privacy reasons however Kavkasia, Pirveli, and Rustavi 2 all confirmed the reports.

Natia Kuprashvili, head of the Jour­nal­ism Resource Centre, said that one other unnamed regional broad­cast­er was also hit with similar measures.

On 23 December, the Finance Ministry gave the companies a one-day deadline to cover the principal of debts accu­mu­lat­ed since October.

‘Thus came an encash­ment notice upon our accounts! Thank you, Gov­ern­ment’, TV Kavkasia’s Director Nino Jan­gi­rashvili wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

‘In practice, it means stopping the tele­vi­sion station because the organ­i­sa­tion won’t be able to make any transfers’, she said.

Jan­gi­rashvili called the measures against Rustavi 2 an ‘alibi’ for the gov­ern­ment, to cover-up what she called polit­i­cal­ly biased decisions against two critical TV channels.

TV Pirveli’s director, Inga Grigolia, wrote a similar con­dem­na­tion on Facebook on Thursday evening.

‘In a time of injustice like this, [our] energy becomes hundreds of times bigger. We'll work even harder, so thank you for moti­vat­ing us’, she said.

Speaking to Pirveli on 25 December, Par­lia­men­tary Speaker Archil Talak­vadze appeared to distance himself from his government’s decision, calling on the finance ministry to consider the companies’ financial standings and offer them ‘just’ payment plans.

Finance Minister Vano Machavar­i­ani denied accu­sa­tions from the companies and others that the decision was political. He said it was a ‘pre­ven­tive measure’ to stop the companies beginning ‘another cycle’ of accu­mu­lat­ing debts.

Mariam Gogosashvili, a lawyer at rights group the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Asso­ci­a­tion (GYLA), told OC Media that the gov­ern­ment must ensure equal treatment of all TV companies. She added that it ‘certainly doesn’t mean’ the companies had not been paying taxes at all.

On 26 December, anti-gov­ern­ment groups Shame and Shetsvale (change!) organised demon­stra­tions in front of the offices of Pirveli and Kavkasia, calling the government’s decision ‘pressure on critical media’.

Several members of oppo­si­tion parties European Georgia, the United National Movement, and Girchi were also among the crowd.

Preferential treatment

In August, Finance Minister Ivane Machavar­i­ani iden­ti­fied Imedi, Rustavi 2 and Maestro as the TV companies with the largest out­stand­ing tax debts, urging them to pay what was owed.

He added that he was open for flexible repayment plans for the companies.

‘They would find it difficult to cover their debts alto­geth­er which could put their existence in question. We don’t want to do that’, Machavar­i­ani stated in August.

None of those three companies is among the most critical towards the ruling Georgian Dream party in terms of their editorial policy.

Details about the nego­ti­a­tions between the Finance Ministry and the three companies have not been made public since August.

Kavkasia Director Nino Jan­gi­rashvili announced at the time that the company would ‘boycott’ taxes because the gov­ern­ment was applying an unjust and selective approach to taxing TV stations, giving pref­er­en­tial treatment to broad­cast­ers loyal to them with long-term payment plans.

Jan­gi­rashvili insisted several times that Kavkasia and other smaller and strug­gling media companies regularly covered their dues, and that she was ‘not going to pay a tetri’ on the back­ground of ‘injustice’.

Pirveli recog­nised their tax oblig­a­tions and confirmed the company was willing to pay but claimed the gov­ern­ment had turned down a request for a month-long extension.

Paata Salia, Director of Rustavi 2, said the gov­ern­ment had made the ‘wrong decision’ in issuing the order against them as they were only a ‘little late’ to pay their taxes.

Salia confirmed that the company owed the gov­ern­ment ₾27 million ($9.5 million) and said they planned to pay according to a restruc­tur­ing plan they had agreed with the author­i­ties.

The Rustavi 2 director was critical of the gov­ern­ment for ‘letting the previous man­age­ment of Rustavi 2’ avoid taxes and accu­mu­late millions in debt over the years.

