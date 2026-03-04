Georgian inflation slows to 4.6% in February, fruits see highest price hikes

Georgia’s annual inflation rate slowed to 4.6% in February, while consumer prices rose by just 0.02% compared to the previous month, according to a statement released by the National Statistics Bureau earlier on Wednesday.

According to the bureau, core inflation in February 2026 reached 2.7% compared to the same period in 2025. The annual core inflation rate, excluding tobacco, was 2.4%.

The bureau calculates inflation based on a monthly survey of prices for 305 goods and services. Food products made up the largest share of this list at 92 items, because food has the greatest impact on the consumer basket.

The product with the highest price increase in February 2026 was plums, which became 92% more expensive. In second place were 958-grade gold wedding rings with a 74% price increase, followed by lemons, which rose by 50%.

The most expensive goods in February 2026 were:

Plums — 92% 958-grade gold wedding rings — 74% Lemons — 50% Pears — 46% Peaches — 33% Green beans — 32% Smoked fish — 28% Fresh fish — 28% Women’s shoe repairs — 26% Watermelons — 25%

Conversely, several goods saw significant price decreases, led by fresh herbs:

Fresh herbs — 28% Cabbage — 22% Televisions — 19% Onions — 19% Refrigerators — 18% Garlic — 17% Computers — 14% Internet service fees — 13% Washing machines — 13% Grapes — 13%

On 11 February, the National Bank of Georgia kept its refinancing rate unchanged at 8%, on inflation prognosis.