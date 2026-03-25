German AfD member gifts Chechen official daggers with swastikas in Grozny

Chechen native and member of the German far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) Murad Dadaev, more commonly known as Noah Krieger, has visited Chechnya, where he met with local officials. While in the republic’s capital Grozny, Krieger gifted a senior Chechen official German daggers from World War II adorned with swastikas.

According to videos and social media posts, Krieger appears to have arrived in Grozny on 6 March and has remained there as of publication. During his visit, he attended a parliamentary session and held meetings with several high-ranking officials.

Footage shared by Chechen opposition movement NIYSO shows him in the company of Zamid Chalaev, commander of the Akhmat Kadyrov special police forces, and another person presumed to be police lieutenant Khusen Alkhanov.

Krieger was also seen meeting with Chechen Information and Press Minister Akhmed Dudaev, whom he gifted the daggers to. A picture shared by Krieger was captioned ‘Thank God for the gift’.

Both Dudaev and Chalaev are under international sanctions for war crimes committed during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Krieger has also posted Instagram stories of him speaking in German in front of the Heart of Chechnya mosque in Grozny.

‘Commerades, warm greetings from Chechnya! Everything is peaceful, everything is orderly. We stand for unity and security for our beloved fatherland, wherever we are. We are servants of God! God with us!’

He has also shared a number of videos and images showing him brandishing several handguns.

Krieger is a prominent figure in German social media with over 400,000 followers on Instagram. His public rhetoric is openly nationalist and provocative, advocating for the deportation of people who ‘cannot behave themselves’, and declaring the need to ‘cleanse Germany of all the unworthy’.

In December 2025, an investigation by the Russian independent media outlet iStories and the German project Correctiv found that Krieger was the brother of Suleyman Dadaev, who was involved in the 2009 killing of Umar Israilov, a critic of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov.

Despite previously denying links to Kadyrov, Krieger’s comments section was visited by several figures associated with the Chechen leader, including his adviser, Khamzat Kadyrov.

In October 2025, Krieger was forcibly evicted from his Hanover villa by police after reportedly failing to pay rent.