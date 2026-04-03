Chechen officials threaten to force those caught with tinted car windows to fight in Ukraine

A voice recording of the head of the Duba-Yurt administration in Chechnya, Magomed Muzaev, has surfaced in which he is heard threatening residents with conscription into the army to fight in Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine or seizure of their cars if they continue driving with tinted front windows.

The Chechen opposition movement NIYSO published a video with the voice recording claiming that the man speaking in it was Muzaev.

In the recording, Muzaev urges local men to stop tinting their windshields, threatening to send them to ‘help those in Ukraine’.

Muzaev added that those who are allowed to have tinted windows ‘know it’ and have special license plates and documents.

In the next audio record shared also by NIYSO, Muzaev states that he purposely sent the message in a one-time listening format, hoping that the recording will not fall into ‘hands of any scoundrels’.

In Russia, car window tinting is regulated by technical standards and administrative law. Windshields and front side windows must allow at least 70% of light transition. Rare windows can be tinted even up to 5% without any restrictions if the vehicle has side mirrors. Violations of the standards can incur a fine of ₽500 ($6) or an administrative arrest if the illegal tinting is not removed.