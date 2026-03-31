Iran claims Chechnya will send troops if the US starts ground invasion

The Iranian state news agency PressTV has claimed, citing unnamed sources, that Chechen military units have declared their readiness to deploy to Iran to support the Iranian armed forces in the event of a possible US ground operation.

‘The forces, loyal to Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s Chechen Republic, describe the ongoing American–Israeli war against the Islamic Republic of Iran as a religious war. They describe their possible direct intervention as a jihad — a battle of good versus evil — in defence of the Islamic Republic of Iran against American and allied forces’, the agency said.

The authorities of Russia, and Chechnya in particular, have not reported any decisions regarding the possible participation of Russian or regional units in military actions on Iranian territory.

Earlier, Kadyrov accused the US and Israel of attempting to ‘drive a wedge across the entire Islamic world’ through what he described as a ‘treacherous attack on Iran during the holy month of Ramadan’.

In his only public comment on the war in Iran, Kadyrov also condemned the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He described his killing as a ‘tragedy’, but stated that Iran’s retaliatory strikes against targets in other countries ‘cannot be justified’. According to him, attacks on civilian infrastructure and the deaths of civilians are unacceptable under any circumstances.

The Chechen leader also paid particular attention to the UAE, which has regularly been targeted by Iran since the start of the war. He said that the country’s leadership ‘has never had military claims against its neighbours’ and that the UAE ‘are considered one of the safest and most stable countries in the world’.

The commander of the Chechen Akhmat special forces, Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov, stated shortly after the war began that he is ready to transfer all the weapons at his disposal to Iran and to go into battle on Tehran’s side, should such a decision be taken by Russia’s leadership.

He published a video statement on his Telegram channel announcing his desire to fight in Iran.

In the address, Alaudinov said that a ‘very difficult situation’ has developed in Iran and called for support for the country.

‘We must give Iran everything we can and support it by all possible means’, he said.

Alaudinov noted that if the Russian authorities make the appropriate decision, he is ready ‘even today’ to travel to Iran and take part in combat operations. According to him, he is prepared to help allies repel a possible ground advance by US forces.

In the same address, the Akhmat commander stated that, with ‘99% probability’, US President Donald Trump is the ‘Antichrist’. Alaudinov also said that countries supporting the military operation against Iran, in his words, ‘support the Antichrist’. He further stated the US and its allies ‘bring blood and death’.

Alaudinov also claimed that Russia would become the US’ next target.

In recent years, Russia and Iran have strengthened political and military cooperation. The two countries have coordinated their actions on a number of international issues and supported the government of Bashar al-Assad during the war in Syria. After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Iran supplied Russia with drones and other military equipment. Iranian and Russian authorities have stated that cooperation between the two countries was lawful and covers various areas, including economy and security.

