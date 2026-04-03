Media logo
Daghestan

Three sentenced in absentia for allegedly organising Makhachkala’s antisemitic airport riot

G
by Gunef Yedic
The Supreme Court of Daghestan sentencing three people in absentia on 2 April 2026 for allegedly organising the Makhachkala airport riots of October 2023. Screengrab from official video.
The Supreme Court of Daghestan sentencing three people in absentia on 2 April 2026 for allegedly organising the Makhachkala airport riots of October 2023. Screengrab from official video.

The Supreme Court of Daghestan sentenced Ex-MP Ilya Ponomarev, preacher Israel Akhmednabiev, known as Abu Umar Sasitlinsky, and activist Abakar Abakarov in absentia for allegedly organising the October 2023 antisemitic riot at the Makhachkala airport.

According to the official telegram channel of the Supreme court, Ponomarev was sentenced to 19 years in prison, Akhmednabiev to 16 years, and Abakarov to 15 years.

Previous reports stated that Abakarov was found dead in Istanbul in October 2025.

In March 2022, Ponomarev, who is listed as a terrorist in Russia, along with Akhmednabiev and Abakarov and other unidentified persons, created a group to ‘destabilise the socio-political situations in the regions of Russia by discrediting the authorities and inciting interethnic and interfaith enmity’, the court wrote.

Ponomarev was identified by the court as the leader of the Telegram channel Utro Daghestan (‘Morning Daghestan’), where he was responsible for ‘distribution of funds, coordination, and agitation’.  Akhmednabiev, known as Abu Umar Sasitlinsky, was the ideological leader, while Abakarov was the founder and administrated the channel and published the posts. In November 2023, the channel was blocked.

The unrest at Makhachkala airport began on 29 October 2023, shortly after the 7 October Hamas attacks and the beginning of the war in Gaza, when a flight from Israel landed at Uytash Airport in Makhachkala. A crowd carrying anti-Israeli signs and chanting slogans broke through security and rioted, resulting in more than 20 people injured. Property damage was estimated at over ₽24 million ($307 million).

The Investigative committee previously stated that 142 persons are accused of being involved in the ‘airport case’, with 139 already sentenced according to RFE/RL.

​​Daghestani activist Abakar Abakarov found dead in Turkey
Abakarov was allegedly behind a Telegram channel accused of organising protests at Makhachkala airport in 2023.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Daghestan
North Caucasus
Russia
G
Gunef Yedic
23 articles0 Followers

Gunef is a media and cultural studies student researching memory, identity, and imperial legacies in the North Caucasus, with a focus on Circassian history and diaspora.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia deports Journalist Afgan Sadigov to Azerbaijan following late night arrest

Is the Georgian government secretly killing stray dogs?

Georgian state council rejects early release for journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli

Three sentenced in absentia for allegedly organising Makhachkala’s antisemitic airport riot

Georgia’s annual inflation slows to 4.3% as food and services prices rise

Russia applies ‘stricter requirements’ for Armenian goods following tense Pashinyan–Putin talks

Georgian Public Defender says police has not faced persecution for abuse of protesters

Moldova’s ruling party declines Tbilisi visit over poor bilateral relations

Show more
Our Newsletters

Pashinyan and the Armenian opposition’s ‘war party’

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 03 April 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org