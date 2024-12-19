Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili to call referendum on new elections

Zourabichvili invites Ivanishvili to her palace to discuss new elections

Speaking before a massive crowd outside the Georgian Parliament, President Salome Zourabichvili has invited Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili to her residence to discuss how and when new parliamentary elections should be scheduled.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili addresses protesters on 22 December outside the Georgian parliament. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

She said the date for new elections should be set before 29 December, when Mikheil Kavelashvili, who was elected president by Georgian Dream, is due to be inaugurated.

Zourabichvili’s speech was disrupted by major technical problems.

‘I am waiting for an answer’, Zourabichvili added and said she would record her full address from her residence tomorrow evening, as she was unable to deliver it properly due to technical issues.

While Zourabichvili was preparing to announce her plans, the live broadcast signal was cut off, and shortly after, her microphone malfunctioned, causing her to address the audience through a megaphone, but likely incompletely.

This occurred following earlier reports that police had impounded a truck carrying equipment for the speech.