Georgian protesters stage sit-in at Tbilisi State University and demand resignation of rector

play pause Playback speed: 1 00:00 / 00:00 Array Array Powered by AiVOOV

Demonstrators against the election results in Tbilisi have staged an overnight sit-in at Tbilisi State University (TSU), vowing not to leave until the university’s rector resigns.

On Tuesday night, several activists and students from different universities entered TSU’s main campus as part of the ongoing protest against the election results. They have demanded the resignation of TSU’s rector, Jaba Samushia, for allegedly allowing the Interior Ministry to deploy riot police in the university’s courtyard.

Those who managed to enter the university were likely protesters from the nearby encampment set up by the opposition at a major intersection connecting Melikishvili Street with Chavchavadze Avenue, where the university is located.

According to local media, Giorgi Tavadze, the university’s head of security, later arrived at the scene and told journalists that the students had ‘broken into’ the university and that they could meet with its administration during working hours.

On Tuesday, TV Formula published footage showing how special forces entered the gate separating the first and second buildings of the university’s campus during the rally.

Professors and students from TSU have publicly demanded that Samushia clarify why police were stationed at the university.

On Wednesday, the Interior Ministry denied that riot police were present at the university on Monday and Tuesday, but said that criminal police officers were deployed inside the university’s courtyard ‘after several flames were set by protesters at the central entrance of the yard’.

Advertisements

Protesters lit bonfires to keep warm as they were camping on the intersection overnight.

It is unclear whether the demonstrators were able to meet with the university’s administration as of Wednesday evening, and TSU has yet to comment on protesters entering its campus.

Police again move in on protesters’ encampment

Protesters against the election results have been setting up encampments at the intersection since Sunday. The police dispersed them on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The central intersection near TSU connects traffic from Rustaveli Avenue through Melikishvili Street to Chavchavadze Avenue.

On Wednesday morning, at around 06:00, the police gave the protesters at the encampment a 15-minute deadline to vacate the intersection. According to local media, Giorgi Vashadze, one of the leaders of the opposition group Unity — National Movement, asked the police to give them 40 minutes to vacate the intersection, saying it was more ‘reasonable’.

The police refused to extend their deadline, prompting the leaders of the opposition to call on the protesters to move to Melikishvili Street. The police did not use force to push the protesters off the intersection.

Around 08:00, representatives of the opposition groups organising the rally called on the protesters to temporarily disband in order for them to ‘develop a new plan’.

Professors and lecturers from several universities have announced plans to gather in front of TSU on Wednesday evening to protest the Interior Ministry’s use of the university’s courtyard for political purposes. They have also expressed their solidarity with students who had been protesting at the intersection near the university.

The official results of 26 October’s elections gave the ruling Georgian Dream party a large majority, with 54% of the vote. However, local media and observer groups have documented widespread vote rigging by the ruling party.