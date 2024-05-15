fbpx

Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Backlash against foreign agent law continues

15 May 2024
A protester facing riot police on Tuesday. Photo: Anna Edgar/OC Media
Live

9min ago
15/05/2024

Key events from yesterday

Protests against the foreign agent law are expected to resume today after parliament approved the law in its third and final reading on Tuesday.

This article will be updated throughout the day. 

Read more:

15 May 2024, 12:10

  • The controversial foreign agent law has been approved by parliament over a month after its submission in early April. President Salome Zourabichvili is expected to veto the law.
  • The law passed as thousands of protesters gathered outside parliament. Some attempted to break into parliament by tearing down barricades set around the building. At least 13 people were arrested on Tuesday. Later on Tuesday night, protesters blocked Heroes Square, one of Tbilisi’s largest intersection, along with both major highways along the River Mtkvari, and the central Chavchavadze Street. 
  • Major opposition parties expressed support for a ‘European platform of national resistance’ with President Zourabichvili.
  • US Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien has said the US will apply travel restrictions and financial sanctions against individuals if the foreign agent law ‘goes forward’ in its current form or if there is a continued ‘undermining of democracy or violence against peaceful protesters’
  • The White House has warned that the law would ‘compel us to fundamentally reassess our relationship with Georgia’.
  • Germany and Lithuania’s parliamentary foreign affairs committee chairs and Czech senator Pavel Fischer addressed and joined the protesters on Tuesday night, while on a visit to Tbilisi.
By OC Media

