Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Georgian Dream condemns US visa sanctions

Georgia’s ruling party officials have condemned the announcement of US visa restrictions on unspecified individuals involved in ‘undermining democracy’ in the country.

Seven major opposition groups — the United National Movement, Strategy Aghmashenebeli, Ahali, Lelo, Girchi — More Freedom, Droa, and the Republic Party — have issued a joint statement welcoming the US announcement of visa restrictions on Georgian officials involved in the passage of the foreign agent law and ‘undermining democracy in Georgia’. The statement called the sanctions a ‘robust contribution to defending Georgia’s constitution, sovereignty, and freedom’, as well as its ‘European and Euro-Atlantic future’.

Lelo’s Mamuka Khazaradze calls on Georgian diplomats to speak up

In a statement today, the chair of the opposition Lelo party, Mamuka Khazaradze, welcomed the US announcement of travel bans as a measure ‘to protect the Georgian people’. Khazaradze warned that the US revisiting bilateral cooperation with Georgia could be the first step in a trend that will affect Georgia's economy and hence, that the ‘Russian law’ had to be stopped immediately.

He said that Georgian Dream had found themselves in ‘total international isolation’ and once again called on Georgian diplomats to speak out.

‘I want to yet again call on all diplomats: immediately take the only dignified step, which is to expose the government subservient to Russia and save the country!’, he said.

So far, Georgia’s Ambassador to France, Gotcha Javakhishvili, has been the only diplomat to speak out against the foreign agent law, resigning earlier this month.

Also today, Lelo, joined by another opposition group, Girchi — More Freedom, announced they were boycotting the Tbilisi City Council in protest against the foreign agent law.

Veto committee hearing scheduled for Monday

The Georgian parliament has confirmed that the legal affairs committee will hold a hearing on Monday to address the president’s veto. The parliamentary majority has already stated they intend to overrule the veto on Tuesday.

Mdinaradze suggests US worse than USSR

Georgia’s parliamentary majority leader, Mamuka Mdinaradze, has condemned the visa ban against unspecified Georgians announced by the US, adding that ‘the country’s independence is not for sale for visas’.

‘Eventually, everyone will have to deal with Georgian people and the government elected by them instead of one imposed from abroad. Georgia will do it!’, Mdinaradze added.

The majority leader also appeared to suggest that the US’ actions were more repressive than those of the Soviet Union.

‘Even the Soviet Union, several decades before dissolving, refused to hold family members responsible’, Mdinaradze said.

March planned for 19:00

Protesters against the foreign agent law plan to march from parliament to the Interior Ministry building at 19:00, in solidarity with those arrested and injured by police during the ongoing protests against the law.

EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement accuses PM of taking his words out of context

Olivér Várhelyi, the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, has come forward as the unnamed EU official who Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused of threatening him.

Kobakhidze yesterday claimed that countries ‘connected with the global war party’ were behind the attempted assassination of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, and that an EU commissioner had threatened the same for him during a phone conversation.

Várhelyi responded by stating that he regretted that ‘one part’ of their phone call had been ‘fully taken out of context’ in a way that ‘could give rise to a complete misinterpretation’ of what was said.

‘Being fully aware of the very strong pro-EU sentiment of the Georgian society, during my phone conversation I felt the need to call the attention of the Prime Minister on the importance not to enflame further the already fragile situation by adopting this law which could lead to further polarisation and to possible uncontrolled situations on the streets of Tbilisi. In this regard, the latest tragic event in Slovakia was made as an example and as a reference to where such high level of polarisation can lead in a society even in Europe’, he said.

US imposes travel restrictions

Last night, the US announced visa restrictions against ‘those responsible for undermining democracy in Georgia’, in response to the government’s foreign agent law and use of ‘intimidation and [...] violence to suppress peaceful dissent’. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken added that he was also launching a ‘comprehensive review’ of all US-Georgia cooperation.

