Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Offshore law veto to be overturned 

The parliamentary majority is expected to overturn the presidential veto of the controversial offshore law, a day after doing the same for the foreign agent law.
29 May 2024, 13:54
Ruling party member to leave party in protest
Levan Berdzenashvili, a member of the Telavi city council as part of the ruling Georgian Dream party has announced he will leave the party and his position in the council in protest against the adoption of the foreign agent law.
‘As I said, I will keep my word to the end. This is a protest against the law passed by the Parliament’, Berdzenashvili told RFE/RL.
Berdzenashvili swore at a session of the City Council on 26 April that if the ruling team did not withdraw the foreign agent law, he would leave the party and his position.
29 May 2024, 13:38
Offshore veto set to be overruled
The president’s veto of the controversial offshore bill is being discussed in a parliamentary plenary session. The parliamentary majority is expected to overturn the veto today.
According to the amendments, taxes and duties would be removed from offshore assets transferred to Georgia, and tax incentives would be provided to all offshore companies that transfer their assets to Georgia by 1 January 2028.
[Read more: Georgian Dream eliminates taxes on offshore assets brought to Georgia]
The amendments were widely seen as both preparing the ruling party’s founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, for expected sanctions following the foreign agent law’s passing, and as establishing Georgia as a hub for holding offshore assets.
29 May 2024, 13:37
Key events from yesterday
- The parliamentary majority voted to adopt the foreign agent law after overturning the presidential veto, with 84 votes for the law’s adoption and four against.
- Opposition groups, civil society organisations, and Georgia’s Western partners condemned the parliament’s actions, and thousands protested the overturning of the law’s veto and adoption of the law outside parliament.
- President Salome Zourabichvili addressed protesters, calling on them to rally for the elections set to take place in October. She added that the election would decide if the country had ‘a European future or Russian slavery’.
