Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Protesters to picket ADB reception at Ivanishvili-linked hotel

An activist group has called protesters to gather outside a hotel hosting a major reception for the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to be attended by senior officials from around the world. On Thursday night, tens of thousands of protesters paralysed one of Tbilisi’s largest intersections.

Key events from yesterday

On Thursday night, tens of thousands of protesters paralysed Heroes Square, one of Tbilisi’s largest and busiest intersections. While police attempted to disperse protesters, arresting an as yet unconfirmed number, the intersection remained blocked until early on Friday morning.

Demonstrators report that those arrested include Bedford Falls guitarist Mikho Kalandarishvili and musician Quemmekh.

In the early hours of Friday morning, a group of men in black outfits attacked some of the protesters remaining on Heroes’ Square, injuring at least two.

A number of senior international officials condemned the Georgian Government’s passing of the foreign agent law in its second plenary hearing, as well as police violence against protesters. The law is set to go to a third and final hearing in the week of 13 May.