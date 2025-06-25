Media logo
Georgia

Georgian court fines person over Facebook comment about a government official

Avatar
by Mikheil Gvadzabia
Protesters hold a sign defending freedom of speech in Tbilisi, June 2023. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Protesters hold a sign defending freedom of speech in Tbilisi, June 2023. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

Tbilisi City Court has fined a person for a comment made on Facebook about an Interior Ministry representative. The case followed a series of fines imposed on several government critics over social media posts.

Tuesday’s decision was first reported by lawyer Giorgi Chkheidze. He stated that his client was fined ₾2,500 ($920) over a comment referring to a ministry lawyer, Tamta Kimbarishvili.

‘The position of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the court is that an obscene comment made on Facebook constitutes an insult to a public official and, therefore, a legal offense’, Chkheidze wrote on social media.

Later, the lawyer spoke to RFE/RL about the details. The media identified Chkheidze’s client as Diana Gogoladze, reporting that she had been fined for leaving a comment on a post by Lasha Chkhartishvili, a member of the Labor Party, on 27 April.

Chkhartishvili’s post concerned one of his court cases related to blocking the road during anti-government protests, for which he has been fined multiple times. In the post, Chkhartishvili stated that Kimbarishvili had requested his arrest at the trial. He also attached a photo of the lawyer, calling her a ‘slave-executioner, sadist, and potential killer’.

On a post that had dozens of comments, including harsh ones, Gogoladze wrote: ‘A young woman and such a bitch’. The comment — selected by the Interior Ministry based on unknown criteria — served as the basis for the fine.

According to the lawyer, the comment ‘may be unpleasant to read, but it falls within the scope of freedom of expression […] at least, that’s how it has been understood so far’.

Gogoladze was charged under one of the many laws passed by Georgian Dream amidst the ongoing anti-government protests, which made insulting officeholders an administrative offence. The article provides for both an fine of up to ₾4,000 ($1,500) or administrative arrest for up to 45 days.

In the past month, the courts began fining and arresting citizens for verbal confrontations with Georgian Dream representatives, including sending two students to administrative detention.

Later, based on a complaint from Georgian Dream, punishment was extended to critics of the government for social media posts that the ruling party, and subsequently the courts, deemed insulting. Against this backdrop, numerous politicians, journalists, and activists have been fined for their posts.

However, Chkheidze noted ‘this is the first case involving a comment on Facebook’.

On Wednesday, late in the afternoon, Chkhartishvili posted on social media that the court had also fined him over the same Facebook post for which Gogoladze had been fined for a comment.

The post’s author was fined ₾4,000 ($1,500).

Tbilisi Court arrests two students for ‘insulting’ Georgian Dream MP Lashkhi
Both activists were charged under a law by Georgian Dream amidst the ongoing anti-government protests.
OC MediaOC Media
Georgia
Georgian Dream
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Freedom of Expression
Avatar
Mikheil Gvadzabia
139 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgian court fines person over Facebook comment about a government official

New charges brought against jailed former Georgian Defence Minister Okruashvili

Daghestani State Secretary Magomedov detained on corruption allegations

Giorgi Gvarakidze appointed new Georgian Prosecutor General

Western leaders condemn arrests of Georgian opposition politicians

Armenia raids homes of opposition figures and detains Archbishop Galstanyan for plotting ‘terrorist attacks and coup’

Georgian Economy Minister Davitashvili resigns

Georgian police arrest man for plowing into anti-government protesters with car

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 25 June 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org