Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Protests against foreign agent law to continue

Protests are expected to resume, following a night in which tear gas and water cannons were used against protesters after the bill passed its second plenary reading.
Read more:
- Protesters besiege Georgian Parliament after foreign agent bill passes second reading
- Editorial | Georgia’s ruling oligarch unhinged
- Ivanishvili touts conspiracy theories at massive pro-government rally in Tbilisi
- Georgian Dream eliminates taxes on offshore assets brought to Georgia
- Explainer | Why is Georgian Dream reviving the foreign agent law?
This article will be updated throughout the day.