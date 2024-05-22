Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Venice Commission pans law

The Venice Commission has advised the Georgian authorities to repeal the foreign agent law, stating that it threatens fundamental rights and freedoms.

Georgian Dream says Venice Commission opinion ‘unsubstantiated and contradictory’

The ruling Georgian Dream party held a briefing soon after the Venice Commission published its opinion, claiming their report was ‘saturated’ with political messages and lacked legal justification.

Georgian Dream MP Salome Kurasbediani, who fronted the briefing at the party’s office, stated that the Venice Commission was ‘made to write’ that the ‘transparency of non-governmental organisations and media outlets is bad and undemocratic’.

According to her, the conclusion of the Venice Commission confirmed that ‘there is no legal or other type of argument’ against the foreign agent law.

‘In the conclusion of the Venice Commission, we find a lot of unsubstantiated and contradictory legal arguments, as well as a number of gross distortions of facts, which encourages the radicalisation of specific groups’, she said.

‘It is disappointing that the platform of the Venice Commission has been used to make biased political assessments instead of professional judgment, which again and again damages the reputation of the Venice Commission’.

Venice Commission issues damning report

The Venice Comission last night issued a damning report on Georgia’s foreign agent law, slamming it as a violation of the rights to freedom of expression, freedom of association, privacy, and the principle of non-discrimination.

The urgent report from the comission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe composed of independent constitutional experts, came in response to a request by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The report said the law risked eliminating media and civil society organisations critical of the government.

‘The combined impact of burdensome registration and reporting requirements […] along with severe administrative fines they may incur, constant surveillance, will with no doubt complicate and threaten the effective operation and existence of the organisations concerned’, the report stated. ‘The persistent and stigmatising obstacles concentrated in the hands of the state create a chilling effect.’

‘The Law, under the alleged aim of ensuring transparency, has the objective effect of risking the stigmatising, silencing and eventually elimination of associations and media which receive even a low part of their funds from abroad’, it reads.

‘A strong risk is created that the associations and media which come to be affected will be those who are critical of the government, so that their removal would adversely affect open, informed public debate, pluralism and democracy.’

The report concluded by strongly recommending that the government repeals the law ‘as its fundamental flaws will involve significant negative consequences for the freedoms of association and expression, the right to privacy, the right to participate in public affairs as well as the prohibition of discrimination’.

‘Ultimately, this will affect open, informed public debate, pluralism and democracy’, it reads.

