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Georgia’s Papuashvili: EU did not react to arrest of opposition politicians in Armenia

by Yousef Bardouka

Georgian Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili has criticised the West for not ‘reacting’ to the arrest of opposition figures ahead of the Armenian vote.

‘If the rule of law is good in Washington, Berlin, and Yerevan, it should be just as good for EU representatives in Tbilisi’, Papuashvili said, as quoted by IPN.

‘If a party is unconstitutional, it should be declared unconstitutional; if a person is guilty, he should be in prison’, Papuashvili said, alluding to his own party’s plans to ban several opposition groups in Georgia.

Yousef Bardouka
249 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

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