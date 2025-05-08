Media logo
Georgia

Georgia’s Security Service criticises US Embassy for alerting about bomb threats in Tbilisi

Avatar
by Mikheil Gvadzabia
The State Security Service of Georgia. Official photo.
The State Security Service of Georgia. Official photo.

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too.

Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter.

Become a member

The US Embassy in Georgia announced it had learned of bomb threats directed at three Tbilisi malls on Wednesday. In response, Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) said they were a false alarm and urged foreign diplomats to ‘exercise greater responsibility’ in such situations.

An emergency alert appeared on the embassy website’s section of ‘Alerts for US Citizens’, naming three major malls in Tbilisi where it had received information about potential threats: Galleria Tbilisi in the city centre, East Point Mall on Kakheti Highway, and ‘Tbilisi Trade Centre’, likely referring to Tbilisi Mall at the northern entrance of the city.

The embassy advised its staff ‘to avoid these locations until further notice’ and monitor the local news for updates.

‘We will message with additional information when we have it’, the alert read.

The embassy’s warning quickly spread on social media on Wednesday evening, though no evacuations were reported at any of the shopping centres. Mall press offices told local media they were coordinating with the State Security Service (SSG), which had not issued any evacuation instructions.

Shortly after, the SSG issued a statement saying they were responding to ‘another false report’, referring to occasional fake bomb reports that periodically cause disruptions in shopping malls and other institutions across the country. The SSG noted that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure public safety.

The statement included apparent criticism of the US Embassy, urging diplomatic missions in Georgia to ‘respect the work of agencies responsible for security, demonstrate greater responsibility, and refrain from issuing statements without coordination with relevant authorities’.

On Thursday, the US Embassy released a follow-up alert lifting its earlier recommendation to avoid the locations.

‘Georgian law enforcement advised [the] Embassy [in] Tbilisi last night that no explosive devices were located at any of the three malls mentioned [in] the Alert message’, It stated.

US House passes MEGOBARI Act
The act must still be passed by the Senate and signed by the president to become law.
OC MediaNate Ostiller


Georgia
State Security Service of Georgia
Avatar
Mikheil Gvadzabia
100 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia’s Security Service criticises US Embassy for alerting about bomb threats in Tbilisi

Aliyev receives Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary Lâm

Russia’s cynical distortion of Victory Day

In last-minute cancellation, Aliyev will not attend Moscow Victory Day celebration

Thursday, 8 May 2025

Death of heavily injured Georgian inmate raises questions about prison violence

Two more Azerbaijani journalists detained as media crackdown continues

Armenian authorities summon woman for online comment that ‘calls for violence’ against Pashinyan

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 08 May 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org