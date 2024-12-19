Media logo

Georgia’s Special Investigative Service issues update

by OC Media

The Special Investigative Service (SIS) of Georgia has stated that within the framework of the investigation into the facts of violent abuse of official authorities against protest participants and illegal interference in the professional activities of journalists, 291 people have been questioned since the beginning of the investigation, including 38 journalists. Furthermore, a forensic medical examination has been ordered for 164 injured people.

‘The service has obtained recordings released by the media and the public Internet-space, and is currently studying the recordings of surveillance cameras installed at the protest site and on the surrounding streets. The total duration of the recordings obtained at this stage exceeds 1,100 hours’, the statement read.

‘In order to collect evidence, based on a court ruling, the clothes of 36 people were seized, for which biological and forensic examinations were ordered’.

Editor‘s Picks

