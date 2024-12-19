Media logo

German actors show solidarity with Georgian protesters

by OC Media

Theaters in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland have joined a solidarity campaign initiated by Georgian writer Nino Haratischwili, who is based in Germany.

The actors from various theatres read excerpts from Haratischwili’s new play, which addresses the current events in Georgia.

RFE/RL has published a collage of the videos. According to the outlet, more than ten German-speaking theatres have already participated in the campaign.

OC Media
