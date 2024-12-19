German actors show solidarity with Georgian protesters
Theaters in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland have joined a solidarity campaign initiated by Georgian writer Nino Haratischwili, who is based in Germany.
The actors from various theatres read excerpts from Haratischwili’s new play, which addresses the current events in Georgia.
RFE/RL has published a collage of the videos. According to the outlet, more than ten German-speaking theatres have already participated in the campaign.
🎭 German actors express solidarity with Georgian colleagues 🇬🇪🇪🇺🇩🇪— Samira Bayramova 🇬🇪 🇪🇺 🇺🇸 (@SamBayramova) December 19, 2024
Everyone's support is what makes us strong, thank you very much for that.
We will win together.#RadioTavisufleba#GeorgianProtest pic.twitter.com/BkEDfgEdN5
