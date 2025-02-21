Gyumri’s former mayor arrested on weapons charges, released ahead of local elections

Vardan Ghukasyan, the ex-mayor of Armenia’s second city Gyumri, as well as his bodyguard Tigran Simonyan, were arrested on suspicion of carrying illegal weapons and ammunition. The two were later released, with Ghukasyan claiming the detentions were a form of political pressure on him prior to the upcoming local elections scheduled for 30 March.

Ghukasyan announced the arrest on Thursday afternoon on Facebook, claiming that it was an order from the Armenian authorities ‘aimed at silencing the voice of Gyumri resident[s]’.

The statement also urged Gyumri residents ‘on their own accord to gather at the entrance’ of the Shirak Regional Police Department where the two were taken.

Following their release, Ghukasyan’s lawyer, Aramayis Hayrapetyan, said that the authorities did not find any prohibited items.

Hayrapetyan claimed that Ghukasyan’s arrest on the eve of the elections, ‘with actions resembling torture, causing bodily harm, is nothing more than political pressure or very least an attempt at political pressure’.

Gukasyan was the head of Gyumri from 1999–2012, and was a member of the formerly ruling Republican Party (2006–2017). From 2017–2019, he served as an MP representing the Prosperous Armenia party. In the upcoming elections, he will be a nominee of the Communist Party.

Rise of crimes during Ghukasyan’s rule

Following his release on Thursday, Ghukasyan told reporters that he was brought to the police department ‘in such a hooligan way’. According to Ghukasyan, he and his bodyguard were arrested by masked police officers, who forced them to the ground, and dragged them ‘like a dog’.

‘I am surprised that this democracy-preaching Nikol [Pashinyan] wants to break people with these kinds of things, but know it — we will fight until the end’, Ghukasyan said.

RFE/RL reported that Ghukasyan sustained scratches on his face and head, while his bodyguard was taken to the hospital by ambulance from the police department.

They also noted that the news of Ghukasyan’s arrest was first spread by members of the ruling Civil Contract party on social media.

‘Starting from my own property […] You are taking away the property of all people, you pickpockets, what do you want from the people, let us live in peace’, Ghukasyan said.

Last August, the Anti-Corruption Court accepted the claim of the Prosecutor General’s Office for proceedings to confiscate from Ghukasyan and his affiliated persons 17 real estate properties, one vehicle, two shares in legal entities, and ֏4.5 million ($11,000) as the remainder of illegal income, as well as an additional ֏218 million ($550,000), which was not substantiated by the legal income of the person and had an illegal origin.

In 2019, Ghukasyan’s claims that according to the police statistics his leadership made Gyumri ‘the most non-criminal’ city, was proved false by FIP, an Armenian fact-checking media outlet. Moreover, FIP referenced several high-profile cases — murders, and shootouts, which took place during Ghukasyan’s time in power, which involved either him or his family members.

Ghukasyan’s arrest coincided with the Central Election Commission session, during which they scheduled the Gyumri elections for 30 March.

Last October, the mayor of Gyumri and 13 council members submitted their resignations after the authorities accused another former mayor, Samvel Balasanyan, who is affiliated with their faction, of abusing his office.

Back then, Armenia’s Investigative Committee confirmed that a decision was made to arrest the former mayor — this week, a search warrant was issued for him.

The crisis between the Balasanyan Alliance and the Civil Contract party started in December 2023, when Civil Contract announced the termination of a cooperation memorandum signed in 2021 on the joint administration of Gyumri.

Following the termination of the contract, Gyumri’s deputy mayors resigned. The ruling party claimed that the motive behind their resignations was that Gyumri was ‘under shadow management’, but did not clarify who specifically they meant.