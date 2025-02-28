Media logo
OC Insider

Hey, Trump! Game on.

Avatar
by Dominik K Cagara

Dear reader,

Trump, Orbán, and Putin’s war on the media has entered a new era. When they failed to destroy us with their big lies, accusations in the mirror, or false balances, they struck where we are most vulnerable — our near-total dependency on philanthropy.

My favourite part of founding OC Media was feeling connected to all the brave, uncompromising journalists in the Caucasus. I loved brainstorming stories with our Daghestani journalists, refining conflict-sensitive terminology, or travelling across Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet our reporters and recruit new contributors.

Fundraising was a new world I was unexpectedly thrown into. I had to learn how to network and sell our journalism to people not always interested in or understanding media. It’s been a rollercoaster — I have navigated OC Media through three major funding crises, yet under my financial management, our team has grown to almost twenty staff.

Georgia’s sudden democratic breakdown put eight years of my team’s hard work at risk. Between the ‘foreign agents’ law and the proposed law to completely outlaw foreign funding, the US funding freeze was a sudden calamity — another in what feels like a series of plagues. The ‘Stop Work’ order impacted three of our projects and our core funding, for which we had largely spent money upfront and were supposed to receive reimbursements. At this point, I have little hope this money will ever be realised.

We’re talking about a quarter of a million dollars — approximately 80% of our already heavily trimmed 2025 budget.

Right now, we can afford two more months of existence, with salary cuts and a total halt to all programmes except news reporting.

There is only one way to survive this crisis — the path we’ve already embarked on: developing non-donor revenue streams, such as Membership.

Starting today, we are launching a bold campaign to raise awareness among our readers about media funding and sustainability. This debate has been taken over by enemies of the media, and it’s time to take it back.

In the coming weeks, I will make our funding even more transparent than before, sharing my honest experience of navigating independent media through a sea of foundations, embassies, businesses, and hostile governments.

I do this as OC Media’s last resort to stay afloat — to make our readers aware that if they don’t think supporting us with even $5 a month is worth it, another reality awaits them: a barren media landscape filled with AI-generated rubbish and authoritarian propaganda seeping through their browsers and billionaire-owned social media feeds.

Last year, our website had over 450,000 active users. We need just 4,000 members to stay afloat. Impossible? Join us in proving that independent media in the Caucasus doesn’t have to rely on donor funding — or simply out of spite for the fascists trying to reshape the world in their image, with us standing in their way.

OC Insider
Avatar
Dominik K Cagara
5 articles0 Followers

Dominik transitioned into journalism in 2015 from a career in peacebuilding and project management. At OC Media, he oversees organisational development and fundraising, often sharing his insights on conflict-sensitive terminology and correct transcription from all the numerous languages of the Caucasus.

Related Articles

OC Insider

Azerbaijan’s first independent media outlet closes after 35 years

Avatar
by Aytan Farhadova

On 13 February 2025, Turan closed its offices. It was the first independent media outlet to emerge in Azerbaijan, working consistently for 35 years. ‘Founded in 1990, in the final days of the Soviet Union, we have endured the challenges of transition, war, and reform while remaining committed to journalism that serves the public interest’, Turan’s director Mehman Aliyev wrote in a statement addressing the outlet’s closing. In his letter to the readers, Aliyev explained the reason Turan was clo

OC Insider

The shameful capitulation of the US

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller

In a matter of weeks, the US, under President Donald Trump, has shattered its reputation as a reliable ally and partner, perhaps irreparably. While the most harmful and immediate impacts of the retreat from the global stage by the US will likely be felt in the Global South, where USAID cuts will decimate public health programmes and lead to possibly millions of preventable deaths, I would argue that Eastern Europe and the Caucasus will feel America’s retreat most strongly from a geopolitical st

OC Insider

Independent media is on the brink of collapse in Georgia

Avatar
by Mariam Nikuradze

Months before the parliamentary elections in Georgia, a lot of people I’d meet would ask me what Georgia would be like if Georgian Dream would stay in power. I’ve met a lot of you who are receiving this newsletter, and I’d tell you that Georgia would take the path of Belarus and Russia, where there would be no civil society and media, where people would have to choose between leaving the country or going to jail. While I think it was an accurate prediction, I am still surprised how fast Georgia

OC Insider

Genocide denial: a pattern for the Armenian Government

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan

The fact that I am writing the second newsletter in less than a year about how the Armenian Government disseminates Armenian Genocide denial narratives is a clear sign that we are dealing with a pattern and not an exception. ‘We need to understand what happened and why it happened. And how did we perceive it, through whom did we perceive it’, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinayn said recently about the Armenian Genocide, sparking outrage. What many in Armenia and the diaspora saw as questio

Most Popular

News Stories

Hey, Trump! Game on.

Georgian government buys Israeli software to decrypt data from phones and computers

60 people allegedly kidnapped in Chechnya over WhatsApp group

South Ossetia tops list of Russia’s ‘friendliest’ neighbours

Georgian Parliament introduces bill to amend control of state theatres

Azerbaijani court releases journalist Shahnaz Baylargizi to house arrest and convicts Kanal 13’s Aziz Orujov

Baku court erects new fence and prohibits journalists from photographing defendants

Arab Court of Arbitration grants membership to Kadyrov’s 17-year-old son

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 27 February 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org