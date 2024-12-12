Historians are marching in Tbilisi
A march of historians is taking place from Republic Square to the parliament. The marchers are holding placards that read: ‘We demand new parliamentary elections!’ and ‘Freedom for the regime's prisoners!’
In recent days, various groups have protested the ruling party's policies with separate marches. In addition to historians, social workers, technology professionals, doctors, HR professionals, lawyers, and others have also participated.
Related Articles
Most Popular
Show more