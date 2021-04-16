fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Hostages freed after tense standoff in Tbilisi

16 April 2021
The scene of the hostage-taking. Photo: Robin Fabbro/OC Media.
The link is copied
Support Us

A man took several people hostage at a Bank of Georgia branch in Tbilisi today. He held hostages for two hours before being arrested in a ‘special operation’ by police. 

Vazha Siradze, head of Tbilisi’s Patrol Police Department told journalists that there are no deaths or injuries among the hostages.  ‘The hostages are free and no one has been injured. They have all been safely transferred to the police department’, he said. 

So far the police have not released any information about the hostage-taker’s demands or a possible motive. The bank where the hostage-taking took place is located in Tbilisi’s central Avlabari neighbourhood.

According to Rustavi 2 the police ‘special operation’ started at around 12:30, during which time the Avlabari Metro station was temporarily closed.  Police also evacuated residents from the surrounding area.

An eyewitness told Rustavi 2 that the hostage-taker had taken at least four hostages. 

‘He took four [hostages], three employees and a guard’, the man said. ‘I was standing there outside’.

This has been the third major hostage situation in Georgia in recent months. 

Previous incidents

A man identified by the authorities as Badri Esebua fled the scene after taking 43 individuals hostage in the western Georgian city of Zugdidi in October 2020. Esebua, who reportedly received $500,000 in cash, still remains at large.

Following Esebua’s escape, Government critics reprimanded the authorities for their failure to arrest the perpetrator.

A month later, a man took 11 hostages at the office of microfinance company BMC in Tbilisi in protest of Georgia’s gambling legislation and the high-price of pharmaceutical drugs. He was later charged with ‘taking hostages using violence or threat of violence’, a crime punishable with 9–14 years in prison.

By OC Media

Related Posts

What happened to Abkhazia’s anti-corruption law?
Abkhazia

What happened to Abkhazia’s anti-corruption law?

Chechen ‘torture victim’ deported from France to Russia and immidiately arrested
chechnya

Chechen ‘torture victim’ deported from France to Russia and immidiately arrested

Six Georgian Dream MPs defect to new Gakharia party
georgia

Six Georgian Dream MPs defect to new Gakharia party

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us