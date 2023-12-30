Ivanishvili announces return to politics

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the billionaire founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, has announced his return to politics as the party’s ‘honorary chair’.



Ivanishvili announced his return to politics during a Georgian Dream party congress in Tbilisi on Saturday.

‘Exactly three years ago, I announced to the public my decision to distance myself from active political processes. Now, three years later, by my own decision, I’m returning to political life in the role of the party’s honorary chair’, said Ivanishvili.

This marks the former prime minister’s second formal ‘return’ to politics after the spring of 2018, when he retook the position of party chair following a five-year hiatus from politics.

In January 2021, after securing his party’s third consecutive victory in the October 2020 parliamentary elections, Ivanishvili announced that his ‘mission’ had been ‘accomplished’, and announced his retirement from politics for the second time.თ

Critics of Georgian Dream regard its founder, Ivanishvili, as the country’s ‘informal ruler’. One of the EU's demands for Georgia in order to advance towards membership was ‘deoligarchisation’ — an apparent reference to Ivanishvili.

This is a developing story.